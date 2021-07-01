Training camp question: Can Bills count on Stefon Diggs to meet challenge of strong encore?

Bills Mailbag: Projecting what might happen with Cole Beasley is a challenge Jay Skurski answers all of your Buffalo Bills questions in the latest edition of the Bills Mailbag.

Free-agent addition Emmanuel Sanders has the talent and experience to provide an upgrade over the receiver he replaced, John Brown.

"I think we're all excited to have Emmanuel," Daboll said. "He provides great veteran presence, he's flexible in terms of being able to play inside and outside. ... Just getting to know Emmanuel these last months, he's got a really good football mind, he's an instinctive player. We'll give him as much as he can handle, which to this point he's been able to handle all the different spots that we put him in. "

Gabe Davis did enough as a rookie to create a great deal of promise of a strong second season. Isaiah McKenzie and Isaiah Hodgins also have a chance to make a meaningful contribution.

The Bills could still seek an upgrade at tight end, but in the meantime, they are counting on Dawson Knox to bounce back from a disappointing 2020 season and looking for free-agent signee Jacob Hollister, Allen's former Wyoming teammate, to improve the depth at the position.

But when it comes to Diggs or any other aspect of the Bills' offense, don't look for Daboll to do much in the way of public projecting.

"We're just trying to live in the moment here and be as good as we can be each day here, not to look too far ahead, and make sure that our chemistry is right between the quarterback and receivers that we have, and tight ends," Daboll said. "(It's about) having the right mindset of being ready, being competitive and being humble about where we're at, what we need to do. But we have a long, long way to go before we start playing real games and a lot of work that needs to be done and a lot of improvement in a lot of areas to try to keep on climbing, and that's our goal."

