Training camp preview: Tre'Davious White's return date dominates the conversation at cornerback

This is the ninth in a series looking at the status of each position before the Bills open training camp July 24. This installment: Cornerbacks.

Uncertainty best describes the Buffalo Bills’ situation at cornerback entering training camp.

When will Tre’Davious White be ready to play following knee surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament? That question does not yet have a definitive answer.

Will Kaiir Elam, the team’s first-round draft pick, be an opening-day starter? That’s the expectation, but nobody can say that with 100% certainty right now.

“What stands out about him first is his professionalism for a young man,” head coach Sean McDermott said of Elam. “A lot of that comes from who he is and how he was supported at home because of his family and the way that they've been around the NFL. Other than that, you've seen him out there with the second group, some with the first group. It may continue to mix and match and he's been going through the normal rookie growing pains. You have a good play, how do you follow it up with another good play? You have a bad play, how do you reset and come back and have a good play? A lot of it's mental as much as anything.”

Elam played a lot of press coverage at Florida, so spring practices provided a good opportunity for him to work on developing a different set of skills.

“This is a chance to grow his game a little bit,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said last month. “These OTAs are where the rules are a little bit different. So he gets a chance to learn how to play more off, which he didn't do a lot of in Florida and be able to grow in that area. So we're seeing it as a positive because there is going to be some times in our system where he's not always lined up at the line of scrimmage, you got to be able to play some off coverage. So this is a chance to be able to develop in that area. ‘Where are my eyes? Am I playing my leverage? Where's my help at all?’ All of that is intertwined. It can be a real positive for what we're trying to get accomplished.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

If White isn’t ready at the start of the season, the Bills might have no choice but to go with Elam and third-year veteran Dane Jackson as their starting cornerbacks in the season opener against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Jackson did a nice job of filling in after White got hurt last year and brings plenty of confidence into this season.

After those three, however, the depth chart gets a lot less clear. The Bills invested a second draft pick in another cornerback, Villanova’s Christian Benford, and he will be part of the competition for reserve jobs. Benford was a sixth-round selection.

Returnees: Tre’Davious White, Dane Jackson, Taron Johnson, Cam Lewis, Siran Neal, Nick McCloud, Olaijah Griffin, Tim Harris.

Newcomers: Kaiir Elam, Christian Benford, Travon Fuller, Ja’Marcus Ingram.

Departures: Levi Wallace.

Key number: 0.87. That’s the yards per coverage snap allowed by White since he entered the NFL in 2017, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus, a number that ranks third in the NFL over that time. White was a first-team All-Pro in 2020 who has been diligently rehabbing following surgery to repair his injury that occurred on Thanksgiving night against New Orleans. The Bills have been fairly vague in their updates on White’s rehab, but everything remains on track, according to the team.

Top position battle: Benford vs. the field. As mentioned above, the top three spots at outside cornerback are all but set. Taron Johnson and Siran Neal are also safe as nickel cornerbacks. Neal’s primary job is on special teams, and he can back up both cornerback spots. That leaves plenty of competition for the No. 6 cornerback job, assuming the Bills keep that many (which is no guarantee). Benford will get every opportunity as a draft pick to earn that job, but Cam Lewis, Nick McCloud, Olaijah Griffin and Tim Harris all have time in the Bills’ system, so they can’t be counted out.

What to expect: It’s hard to say without knowing White’s status for early in the season. The Bills sure would love to have him available, because they face Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson in Week 1 and Tyreek Hill in Week 3. However, the wise thing to do is to take it slow with White’s return. It’s more important to have him in January and February than it is in September, so if he needs to miss some time at the beginning of the season, the Bills should be able to get by with Elam and Jackson.

Once White does return, Elam figures to be his long-term running mate. Jackson, though, gave the Bills good snaps last year and watched in recent years as Levi Wallace went through players being brought in to take his job and how he handled that. It’s a good bet the Bills are going to need Jackson at some point during the 2022 season.