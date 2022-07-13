Training camp preview: Tight ends likely to play larger role

This is the fourth in a series looking at the status of each position before the Bills open training camp July 24. This installment: Tight ends.

The offseason conversation around Buffalo Bills tight ends has changed.

Last year, General Manager Brandon Beane was forthright that the team needed to see more from the group. Dawson Knox responded.

His offseason preparation, his rapport with quarterback Josh Allen and more time in the league all factored into his breakout season in Year 3. Knox had 49 catches for 587 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games.

Now, Knox will look to continue that trajectory, and the Bills bolstered the group.

They added O.J. Howard in March during free agency, after he spent five seasons with the Buccaneers. Beane liked Howard coming out of Alabama, and he now gets a restart in Buffalo.

“There is a talent there and look at them, (Howard) and Dawson will be a good pairing,” Beane said in March. “They're both good in the pass game. He's improved in his blocking and I think that's something we'll continue to work on in the run game. We're excited to get him.”

“He's just kind of increasing the work ethic of the whole group,” Knox added on Howard. “And anytime you can increase competition in the group it’s just gonna make the whole group better.”

The rest of the group includes Jalen Wydermyer – who the Bills brought in for a pre-draft visit – and returners Tommy Sweeney and Quinton Morris.

Sweeney had nine catches for 44 yards, the bulk of that in the two games that Knox missed. With Howard in the mix, it’ll be hard for Sweeney to crack the 53-man roster. But the tight end group will see more changes than just personnel.

As offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey puts his mark on the team, the tight end usage seems one area that may see more adjustments. Knox said during minicamp that he’s anticipating more 12 personnel, and he approves of the transition under Dorsey.

“It's been great so far,” Knox said. “Just moving different pieces to different parts that we haven't played yet. It might be the same play call, but you might be lined up at a different position. So, you run a route you're not used to right now.

“But it's just that versatility thing. It's getting us spread out to get the right matchups and giving the defense, something they haven't seen before with this offense. There are going to be a lot of cool pieces that come together especially as we work through camp.”

Returnees: Dawson Knox, Tommy Sweeney, Quintin Morris.

Newcomers: O.J. Howard (free agency), Jalen Wydermyer (rookie undrafted free agent).

Departures: None.

Key number: 100. The Bills ran just 100 two tight-end sets last year, least in the league, per Sharp Football.

Top position battle: Can Tommy Sweeney make a case? He was inactive for four of the last five games of the regular season, as well as for the postseason. Still, Sweeney is well liked and at least likely to wind up on the practice squad.

“He's an honorary quarterback,” Allen said. “I think he's an honorary everything, Tommy.”

What to expect: More. Knox will continue to have a large role in the offense. Howard will enable the Bills to get more creative with two tight-end sets. The Bills aren’t going to fully upend their offense, and their wide receivers will still command plenty of plays with their talent. But signs point toward more tight-end involvement under Dorsey.