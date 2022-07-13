Training camp preview: Revamped offensive line has gained a wealth of experience

This is the third in a series looking at the status of each position before the Bills open training camp July 24. This installment: Offensive line.

Mitch Morse has been around long enough to know turnover is a big part of life in the NFL.

The Buffalo Bills’ veteran center didn’t sound all that surprised when asked about his team’s revamped offensive line.

“It’s just the nature of the beast every year,” Morse said. “Guys come and go. You lose some really dear friends, some guys you’ve built rapport with. This year, we seemed to bring in a really heavy veteran presence, guys who have clocked a lot of games.”

That emphasis on veteran additions extends beyond just the players, too.

New offensive line coach Aaron Kromer has 21 years of experience. When addressing the addition to his staff, Bills coach Sean McDermott called Kromer a “big-time hire.”

“Every O-line coach is different. I know that's cliche and kind of, ‘Of course,’ but he tries to work everyone's advantages and their strengths into their advantages,” Morse said of Kromer. “So maybe he doesn't coach me the same as he would have coached someone else just because physiologically we move differently or we're playing different positions. Now for every O-line coach, there's certain things that are undeniably what we're going to do as an offensive line, but at the same time, there are certain things that certain guys he’ll let do because they play to their individual strengths.”

Left tackle Dion Dawkins shared a similar view.

“That’s my dog. I like him,” he said of Kromer. “He is a real pro, true pro. Not to say that the other coaches weren’t like true pros … but Kromer, he’s a different style coach. He understands the room, he understands that everybody is drastically different, and he understands that everybody’s play is going to be drastically different. That’s what I love about him. He’s not trying to make us all look like robots and different. No ‘Everybody’s supposed to perfect!’ Nah. Spencer Brown is like seven-foot tall, and I am not. …

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"With just hearing him say comments like that, I see the insight of his brain, that he understands that everybody is different, and as an O-line, even though everybody has to play in unison, but everybody will play their own form of that unison role, and I’m thankful for him.”

Last month, analytics website Pro Football Focus released its 2022 rankings of the league’s 32 offensive lines. The Bills ranked 20th on that list. Subjective as the list may be, it shows that optimism for the line isn’t exactly widespread. It will be largely up to Kromer for the group up front to exceed those expectations.

“I feel like we got a great group of dudes,” Morse said. “We got a guy at the helm in Coach Kromer, who’s got us firing on all cylinders. Right now, it’s just trying to get better. We have a lot of work to do, a ton of work, but it’s also a little bit exciting.”

Returnees: Dion Dawkins, Mitch Morse, Ryan Bates, Ike Boettger, Cody Ford, Spencer Brown, Tommy Doyle, Bobby Hart, Jacob Capra.

Newcomers: Greg Mancz, Greg Van Roten, Rodger Saffold, Derek Kerstetter, Tanner Owen, Alec Anderson, Luke Tenuta, David Quessenberry.

Departures: Daryl Williams, Jon Feliciano.

Key number: 4.5%. That was the Bills’ adjusted sack rate in 2021, according to Football Outsiders. That measures the number of sacks and intentional ground penalties given up per pass attempt, adjusted for down, distance and opponent. The Bills ranked No. 2 in the league in adjusted sack rate, trailing only Tampa Bay (3.5%). Surely, quarterback Josh Allen’s elusiveness impacts that number in a positive manner.

Top position battle: A battle of the Gregs. Greg Mancz and Greg Van Roten are two veteran additions who figure to compete for a reserve interior position along the line. There may only be room for one of them. Both have some experience playing center, which could factor into the decision. Of course, it’s possible that if something were to happen to Morse, the Bills would shift Bates over from right guard. Either way, there does project to be a decent competition for backup jobs on the interior.

What to expect: Much of the same with the starters, and a fair amount of turnovers behind them. The only new starter on paper right now is veteran left guard Rodger Saffold. Dawkins, Morse, Bates and Brown all enter camp firmly with the first team, and it would take one of them having a very bad camp and someone behind them having a very good camp for that to change.

In many ways, the competition for the five backup spots should be more interesting than the one for the five starting jobs. Right now, the second team projects as Quessenberry, Van Roten, Mancz, Ford and Doyle. That’s a pretty experienced group of backups. Rookie sixth-round draft pick Luke Tenuta will look to squeeze at least one of those five off the active roster, assuming the Bills keep 10 up front. Cutting a drafted offensive linemen comes with the risk of not being able to re-sign him to the practice squad because of the general lack of depth at tackle across the league. That works in Tenuta’s favor in his quest to make the roster.