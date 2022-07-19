Training camp preview: Punting battle looms large between Matt Haack and Matt Araiza

This is the last in a 10-part series looking at the status of each position before the Buffalo Bills open training camp July 24. This installment: Specialists.

The Buffalo Bills dedicate three spots on their 53-man roster to specialists, as most NFL teams do.

Two of those can be written in with pen right now. Long snapper Reid Ferguson and kicker Tyler Bass will be a part of the team’s final roster, barring an injury. The Bills don’t even have competition for either of them on their 90-man roster ahead of training camp.

The last spot? Well, that’s not so certain.

The Bills added punter Matt Araiza in the draft to compete with incumbent Matt Haack – a competition that can be considered wide open this summer.

Training camp preview: Stability at safety is a strength of Bills' secondary When you have arguably the best safety tandem in the NFL in Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, there is every reason to stand pat.

“Right now, I think we have a wonderful competition on our hands,” new special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley said during the spring.

It is rare that a punter competition sparks much interest, but on a roster with few starting jobs up for grabs, the Matt vs. Matt battle should be one of the best at training camp. It is fair to say Araiza is the favorite after being drafted in the sixth round. Certainly, the Bills would like to see him win the job. That doesn’t mean Haack should be counted out, though.

Training camp preview: Change is theme of offseason for Bills' defensive line It wasn’t a full overhaul for the defensive line, but the group saw significant change, relative to the rest of the roster. It is a melding of veterans who are new or returned to Buffalo and younger players still on the cusp of breaking out.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Smiley said Haack’s poor first season in Buffalo can at least partially attributed to a particularly terrible weather season.

“Not to make it sound like an excuse, but that does play into it,” Smiley said. “When you're a punter and you're being judged on your statistics and how far that ball's getting down the field, if you have 11 of your 17 games that are unfavorable weather, as opposed to if it was two of those games, that will affect the numbers a little bit.”

While Smiley and his staff will have their hands full evaluating the punter competition, they can rest easy knowing in Ferguson and Bass, they have two of the NFL’s best at their respective positions. With Jerry Hughes no longer on the roster, Ferguson is now the team’s longest-tenured player. Bass, meanwhile, has been an excellent after being picked in the sixth round of the 2020 draft by general manager Brandon Beane. It’s worth pointing out Bass went through a competition of his own to become the team’s kicker, squeezing veteran Stephen Hauschka off the roster and into retirement.

Training camp preview: Are backups behind Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano good enough? The challenge of building a cast of backup linebackers who are good enough begins once again for the Buffalo Bills this summer. For the fifth straight year, the starters are set in stone. Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano both are high quality players at their positions. Both almost never come off the field. Both have stayed mostly healthy.

Returnees: Reid Ferguson, Matt Haack, Tyler Bass.

Newcomers: Matt Araiza.

Departures: None.

Key number: 42.9. That’s what Haack averaged on his 52 punts last season. That ranked 31st in the NFL and was the lowest average of his five-year career. Hence, the need for more competition at the position.

Training camp preview: Loads of competition in Bills WR room The two starting outside receiver spots for the Bills are set with Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis. After that, everything is up for grabs in a crowded wideout room of 11 players.

Top position battle: Araiza vs. Haack. The decision on who wins this job will, of course, come down to who punts the football the best, but there are other aspects to watch. By now, it is well known that Araiza does not have any experience as a holder. Can he show in training camp and preseason that it won’t be an issue in the regular season? That is a big factor. Beane said himself that a big part of the reason the team kept Haack last year even as he was struggling as the punter is because of how well he worked with Ferguson and Bass in the kicking operation. Araiza will also have to demonstrate the finer points of playing the position. It’s not as simple as “see ball, punt ball,” in the NFL. Hang time, directional punting and limiting touchbacks all are details that might have been overlooked somewhat in college. That can’t be the case against professionals on the receiving end.

What to expect: Araiza to win the job. The Bills drafted him for a reason. He’s not a finished product, by any means, but he’s got all the physical tools you could ever want for a player at the position. It is also worth pointing out that the Bills don’t punt that much. With a dynamic offense and a kicker with a big leg, the Bills have punted just 94 times over the last two regular seasons. Only the Kansas City Chiefs, with 92, have fewer punts over those 33 games.