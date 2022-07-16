Training camp preview: Change is theme of offseason for Bills' defensive line

This is the seventh in a series looking at the status of each position before the Bills open training camp July 24. This installment: Defensive line.

The changes to the Bills defensive line dominated their offseason.

The team added future Hall of Famer Von Miller in March, general manager Brandon Beane’s splashiest move of free agency.

It wasn’t a full overhaul for the defensive line, but the group saw significant change, relative to the rest of the roster. It is a melding of veterans who are new or returned to Buffalo and younger players still on the cusp of breaking out. The defensive ends are largely the same, though Miller highlighted the Bills’ offseason. The defensive tackles saw all sorts of changes around Ed Oliver during the free agency.

The team is looking for more out of the young defensive ends, Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham and A.J. Epenesa. Miller’s advice and mentoring should expedite their learning curve.

Jordan Phillips and Shaq Lawson are both back after previous stints with the Bills, immediately increasing the volume level around One Bills Drive.

The Bills coaches have been finding different ways to get the revamped group on the same page.

“For us, it's about building some camaraderie with our players as coaches,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. “And for them to interact with one another, get to know each other a little bit and develop some trust, but also introduce them to the way we do things. I think Eric Washington and Marcus West are doing a really good job of laying a foundation fundamentally for the guys that are here.”

Miller comes to Buffalo with 115.5 career sacks, two Super Bowl rings and a wealth of experience. Still, he believes that he’s catching up on some of the ways things are done in Buffalo. It shouldn’t take him long.

“I know how to do everything in any defense, I just gotta get the terminology right, and it's a learning process and it's a transition, of course,” Miller said. “But I feel like with the coaches that we have and my want to really learn the defense, I feel like we'll be able to get it done.”

Miller will have good company as he learns. The room is packed with vibrant personalities.

“I’d probably say, playing defensive line, you always want to have that bond with somebody, even if you don't know them,” Basham said. “We’re big kids, we like to have fun on and off the field. Just having that bond with each other. It makes it a lot easier for new guys to come in and just click right away with us.”

Returnees: Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham, A.J. Epenesa, Ed Oliver, Eli Ankou, Brandin Bryant, Mike Love.

Newcomers: Von Miller (free agency – Rams), Tim Settle (free agency – Commanders), Jordan Phillips (free agency – Cardinals), DaQuan Jones (free agency – Titans), Shaq Lawson (free agency – Jets), Prince Emili (rookie free agent), C.J. Brewer (rookie free agent), Kingsley Jonathan (rookie free agent).

Departures: Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison, Harrison Phillips, Vernon Butler, Star Lotulelei, Efe Obada, Justin Zimmer.

Key number: 42. The Bills had 42 sacks as a team last year, but they were still open that they were not getting enough out of their pass rush. That was a driving factor in pursuing Miller and explicitly noting expectations for younger players.

Top position battle: Can Epenesa take a step forward? A second-round pick in 2020, Epenesa still needs to produce more for the Bills. Lawson adds depth, but also could add pressure for Epenesa to cement his role on the team. He’s had just 2.5 sacks in two years and had limited snaps toward the end of last season.

What to expect: The goal was to get that missing piece to close out games, and on paper, they’ve done that. This group is improved, and Miller’s ability to draw attention from opposing teams should open plenty of opportunities for the Bills’ defensive line, as a whole. Oliver is coming off a solid season, and is poised to continue that upward trajectory. This group should come together quite quickly and be a headache for opposing coaches.