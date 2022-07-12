Training camp preview: Bills preach physicality in run game

This is the second in a series looking at the status of each position before the Bills open training camp July 24. This installment: Running backs.

The Bills need their run game to pick up where it left off last season, as the unit struggled in the middle of the campaign. Devin Singletary finished last season with 870 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns on 188 carries. Five of those touchdowns came in the last four games.

Second-round draft pick James Cook adds an element to the offense, as the Bills have looked for a running back who can be more dynamic in the pass game. Zack Moss returns for his third year, and a pivotal one at that. While his style of play differentiates him from Singletary and Cook, Moss will want a solid training camp to stay in the rotation.

Some coaching staff changes also will impact what the running back room accomplishes.

Aaron Kromer is back in Buffalo as offensive line coach after five years away. He spent the bulk of that time with the Los Angeles Rams and brings his adjustments back to the Bills. His work with the offense line will in turn affect the running backs.

“It's different for sure,” center Mitch Morse said on the run game under Kromer. “We're gonna have to get used to it. We're gonna have to trust the technique and trust what coach is preaching. He's got the tape to show it. We know it works.”

“Coach Kromer brings good energy,” Singletary added. “You can tell he knows what he's talking about. I think it's gonna be a good fit for us. And the offensive line loves him, and we love him. So, it's gonna be fun this year.”

However those wrinkles from Kromer show up, they’ll be part of a larger evolution of the Bills' offense, as new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey takes the reigns. While he won’t upend all that has worked for quarterback Josh Allen, Dorsey has echoed a need for an established and consistent run game.

“I think the biggest thing is, yeah, you've always got to be able to have that threat of being able to run the football and be physical and all that,” Dorsey said. “And I think that's something that the physicality aspect that we preach, not only the run game, but in the pass game of finishing runs and staying on schedule so that you have that threat so that you can constantly keep a defense off balance.”

Returnees: Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, Taiwan Jones, Reggie Gilliam (fullback).

Newcomers: James Cook, Duke Johnson, Raheem Blackshear.

Departures: Matt Breida, Antonio Williams.

Key number: Three. The Bills generally had three running backs active on game days last year, but that included Taiwan Jones on special teams. There were just five games last season when Moss and Matt Breida were both active, in addition to Singletary and Jones.

Top position battle: What role will Moss have? The third-year running back is first up against newly added Duke Johnson to secure his roster spot, and then will have to carve out a gameday role from there. Moss’ best games came early last season, as Singletary took advantage of his carries to further establish his role. Still on a rookie contract, it’s likely that Moss edges out Johnson, but he’ll then see if Cook’s usage will minimize his chances. Moss had eight or fewer carries per game starting in Week 6 last season.

What to expect: Singletary will bear the load as the starter, but the Bills could have a more versatile run game if they take advantage of new players and coaches.