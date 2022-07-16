Training camp preview: Are backups behind Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano good enough?

This is the sixth in a series of previews of Bills at each position heading into training camp. This installment: Linebackers.

The challenge of building a cast of backup linebackers who are good enough begins once again for the Buffalo Bills this summer.

For the fifth straight year, the starters are set in stone. Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano both are high quality players at their positions. Both almost never come off the field. Both have stayed mostly healthy.

Edmunds has missed just two games due to injury in four seasons. He played 83% of the snaps last year. Milano has played 71 of 81 games in his career and played 85% of the snaps last year.

What happens if one of them gets injured?

Fourth-year man Tyrel Dodson is next in line. The Bills increased the competition among the backups by selecting Baylor’s Terrel Bernard, a speedy 224-pounder, in the third round of the NFL draft. Then they added Baylon Spector in the seventh round.

Their development will be key this summer as the Bills build their depth for the future.

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane on Bernard: “If he's playing mike, he's going to be opposite of what Tremaine looks like inside, but we do think he can do both. We like his versatility, super instinctive. You can blitz anybody, but he's got a feel for it, a knack for it, similar to our safeties, the way they do. He's a fun player to watch. If you're criticizing him, he's an undersized linebacker. But we like his ability to match up in the pass game if he's at the will. He'll just come in here and have to compete and we'll see where's his best fit, but my guess is maybe he bounces around a little bit.”

Force-feeding the two rookies practice repetitions will be important. It’s something the Bills didn’t have to do with last year’s No. 3 linebacker, veteran A.J. Klein (who was released in a cost-saving move).

“The great thing about A.J., A.J. doesn't need a lot of reps,” Beane said. “He can go in and play. If Tremaine went out, he can go in and play there with probably hardly any reps. If Matt went out, he could go do that, whatever he need him to do. He's obviously not a match-up space player like Matt is, but he's so instinctive, he figures it out and overcomes it.

“Terrel is gonna be a rookie, but he's athletic,” Beane said, “and again, he's versatile in the sense that we think he can play inside and out for us. We'll see. We think we got some good competition, Tyrel Dodson and some of these other guys are not just gonna give that up, but he's such a smart instinctive player. Those guys, they're hard to keep off the field.”

Returnees: Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano, Andre Smith, Tyler Matakevich, Tyrel Dodson, Joe-Giles Harris.

Newcomers: Terrel Bernard (third round pick), Marquel Lee (Raiders), Baylon Spector (seventh-round pick).

Departures: A.J. Klein (free agent).

Key number: The Bills used a base 4-3 front – four defensive linemen and three linebackers – on only 58 plays last season, according to Buffalo News charting. That was only 5.7% of the defensive snaps. Most of those were in the two New England games.

Top position battle: The Bills usually keep six linebackers on the 53-man roster. However, Smith is facing a six-game suspension. Might that prompt the team to keep five to start the season and stash Spector on the practice squad? Meanwhile, how fast can Bernard catch on? Given his weight (224), it’s hard to see him being the third linebacker on the rare occasions the Bills have to use a 4-3 front.

What to expect: Look for a light workload for Edmunds and Milano in the preseason. That should give all the others a load of repetitions in which to gain experience and impress the coaches. The decision on whether or not to keep a sixth linebacker will be tough. If they go with only five, it will be harder on the special teams. The four backup linebackers last season ranked first (Matakevich), fifth (Dodson), eighth (Smith) and ninth (Klein) in special teams snaps.