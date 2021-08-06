Training camp observations: Josh Allen finds the end zone a lot on Day 8

Let the record show that Josh Allen’s last day as a mere millionaire – as opposed to a megamillionaire – was a good one on the practice fields at One Bills Drive.
Here are the top observations from Friday’s practice on Day 8 of training camp outside the ADPRO Sports Training Center:
1. Offense clicks.
Allen wasn’t easy for the defense to stop as the team did a lot of red-zone work in a session that was a little shorter than Thursday’s practice.
An Allen throw to Gabe Davis was the play of the day. The Bills’ second-year receiver made a leaping grab in the back corner of the end zone and got both feet down in bounds, no simple accomplishment on the play. Allen needed to put it a little bit high for his 6-foot-2 receiver to get the ball over the defensive secondary, and the throw was into the only window that could have produced a TD.
Allen also connected with Davis on a short TD strike. It was a good read by the QB in the face of some pressure. Allen almost had three TDs in his first three throws. His third attempt was a good throw that connected with Jake Kumerow, but the receiver couldn’t get both feet in bounds against tight coverage from Tre’Davious White.
Isaiah Hodgins is being pushed hard in the receiver pecking order by Kumerow. Hodgins made maybe his nicest grab of camp by diving to catch an on-target pass from Allen on the goal line for a TD. White was in coverage. Hodgins also drew a penalty in the end zone on coverage by rookie Rachad Wildgoose. NFL officials, on hand for a second consecutive day, made the call. Safety Micah Hyde picked up the flag in the end zone and spiked it to the ground in mock disgust.
On the play after Hodgins’ score, tight end Dawson Knox couldn’t hang onto what would have been a tough catch in the end zone. Call it a semi-drop. Then Allen hit Cole Beasley twice for positive plays.
2. The Bills’ fastest man?
There is a debate over who is the fastest man on the team, now that receiver John Brown is with the Raiders. Running back Matt Breida ran a time of 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash coming out of college. He’s No. 1 on the current squad if you want to go by pre-draft testing.
Receiver Isaiah McKenzie ran 4.42 coming out of Georgia in 2017. Bills rookie receiver Marquez Stevenson, nicknamed “Speedy,” ran 4.48 at his pre-draft workout, which was held on a cold day in Houston. Stevenson says he ran in the 4.3s in training before the draft.
“I am the fastest guy on the team,” McKenzie said. “A lot of people will say I’m not, but I think I am. I take a lot of pride in that. I try to, each and every day, I try to get faster. I try to keep up with my speed. I’m getting old – not Dre old, but I’m getting old.”
That was a reference to ex-Bills return man Andre Roberts, age 33, who now is in Houston. Roberts’ 40 time was 4.46 seconds.
“I’m 26 now, so I gotta keep up with my body, gotta keep up with my speed,” McKenzie said. “Because we got a guy named Speedy, he came in, he’s pretty fast. So I just keep up every day, I try to take pride in working out and getting faster.”
NFL players don’t train for the 40-yard dash and don’t run it as part of the team’s practices. However, players do get stronger in NFL strength and conditioning programs, so it’s possible some get faster early on in their careers.
Informed that his 40 time wasn’t as fast as that of Breida, the playful McKenzie didn’t hesitate.
“I’m beating Matt, too,” he said. “I’m beating him. So whenever we get a chance in this camp, we gotta race.”
3. Rest days.
Stefon Diggs and Mario Addison had rest days. But Diggs couldn’t stray far from the action. He was in the ear of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and helping coach up teammates during receiver drills. Emmanuel Sanders has a foot injury. Forrest Lamp has a calf injury. Christian Wade has a shoulder injury. Jerry Hughes (calf) watched on the sideline with the defensive line group.
4. Extra points.
Rookie Carlos Basham stuck to his assignment to help keep a short pass to McKenzie to a minimal gain. ... Breida showed his speed on a short pass from Mitch Trubisky. The Bills’ No. 2 QB hit Stevenson with a sharp TD to the middle of the end zone. ... Defensive tackle Ed Oliver burst past Jon Feliciano and into the backfield to force Allen into an incompletion. ... Davis Webb had a TD throw on the goal line to receiver Brandon Powell.