Training camp observations: Josh Allen finds the end zone a lot on Day 8

Let the record show that Josh Allen’s last day as a mere millionaire – as opposed to a megamillionaire – was a good one on the practice fields at One Bills Drive.

Here are the top observations from Friday’s practice on Day 8 of training camp outside the ADPRO Sports Training Center:

1. Offense clicks.

Allen wasn’t easy for the defense to stop as the team did a lot of red-zone work in a session that was a little shorter than Thursday’s practice.

An Allen throw to Gabe Davis was the play of the day. The Bills’ second-year receiver made a leaping grab in the back corner of the end zone and got both feet down in bounds, no simple accomplishment on the play. Allen needed to put it a little bit high for his 6-foot-2 receiver to get the ball over the defensive secondary, and the throw was into the only window that could have produced a TD.

Allen also connected with Davis on a short TD strike. It was a good read by the QB in the face of some pressure. Allen almost had three TDs in his first three throws. His third attempt was a good throw that connected with Jake Kumerow, but the receiver couldn’t get both feet in bounds against tight coverage from Tre’Davious White.