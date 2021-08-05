Training camp observations: Jake Kumerow adding to logjam of Bills' receivers

But Kumerow opted to re-sign with the Bills on Jan. 26. Can Kumerow do enough to stick as the sixth wideout on the roster?

Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, Emmanuel Sanders, Gabe Davis and Isaiah McKenzie are the top five. Kumerow, Isaiah Hodgins, Marquez Stevenson and Duke Williams are among those fighting for the next spot. The Bills kept six WRs last season. Some NFL teams keep seven.

Coach Sean McDermott referred to Kumerow as a “glue guy” because of his positive, team-oriented approach off the field.

“Certain people get talked about a lot, right, like the head coach, the main positions, receiver, quarterback, middle linebacker, that's what gets talked about,” McDermott said. “But there's a lot of glue on this team that flies under the radar, guys that connect the team, guys that make us who we are and I would say (Justin) Zimmer and Kumerow are a big part of that.”

Kumerow, 29, was getting a few more repetitions in team work because Sanders sat out due to a foot injury. Sanders appeared to tweak the foot in the middle of Tuesday’s practice, although he never left the field and finished the practice.