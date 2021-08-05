Training camp observations: Jake Kumerow adding to logjam of Bills' receivers

Jake Kumerow continued his underdog bid to crack the Buffalo Bills’ stacked receiving corps in Thursday’s training camp practice.
Observations from Day 7 of camp at the practice fields outside the ADPRO Sports Training Center:
1. Big body by Jake.
Kumerow is the 6-foot-4 product of Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater who now is in his seventh NFL training camp but his first with Buffalo.
He has made a habit of looking good in the summer. His standout day started in one-on-one receiving drills. Kumerow caught a deep ball down the left sideline, making a difficult, contested catch against Tre’Davious White on a good throw from Josh Allen. Then he got good separation on White on a pass over the middle and stretched his long arms to make a good grab.
The catches kept coming for Kumerow in 11-on-11 work. He caught a pass over the middle from Allen on the third play from scrimmage. He caught a deep pass of 50-plus yards on a catch-and-run from quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Kumerow was wide open due to a rare deep coverage bust by the defense. Late in the practice, Kumerow made a catch of about 20 yards in traffic on an intermediate cross. Trubisky made another good throw on that play.
Kumerow was signed by the Bills last September after being released by Green Bay, much to the chagrin of Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. Kumerow was active for six games for the Bills and caught one pass – a 22-yard TD in Denver. The Bills released Kumerow before Week 17 to make room for John Brown, who came back from injury. New Orleans picked him up for a couple of weeks.
But Kumerow opted to re-sign with the Bills on Jan. 26. Can Kumerow do enough to stick as the sixth wideout on the roster?
Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, Emmanuel Sanders, Gabe Davis and Isaiah McKenzie are the top five. Kumerow, Isaiah Hodgins, Marquez Stevenson and Duke Williams are among those fighting for the next spot. The Bills kept six WRs last season. Some NFL teams keep seven.
Coach Sean McDermott referred to Kumerow as a “glue guy” because of his positive, team-oriented approach off the field.
“Certain people get talked about a lot, right, like the head coach, the main positions, receiver, quarterback, middle linebacker, that's what gets talked about,” McDermott said. “But there's a lot of glue on this team that flies under the radar, guys that connect the team, guys that make us who we are and I would say (Justin) Zimmer and Kumerow are a big part of that.”
Kumerow, 29, was getting a few more repetitions in team work because Sanders sat out due to a foot injury. Sanders appeared to tweak the foot in the middle of Tuesday’s practice, although he never left the field and finished the practice.
“Training camp is for all this, right? You want to see guys that are maybe behind the top guys,” offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said Monday. “You give a guy a day of rest and another guy gets dinged up, you see where those guys fall in. And if they can do it, because the more you can do, the more you can do in this business. And he's done a good job for us, really as a receiver, but he's done a good job in the kicking game, too.
“It'll be an important preseason when we start preseason games for him,” Daboll said of Kumerow.
2. Obada showing up.
Another guy on the roster bubble who is drawing attention is defensive end Efe Obada. He’s showing good burst off the line of scrimmage in one-on-one and in team drills.
The 29-year-old signed from Carolina had several good snaps in one-on-one drills against offensive linemen. Then he had a would-be sack or hit on quarterback Jake Fromm. Eight plays later he would have had a hit on Trubisky on a short pass that was completed. Seven plays later, he got pressure against Spencer Brown and forced an incompletion by Allen. It probably would have been a hit on the QB as well.
Obada is part of the logjam of defensive ends, which also includes Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison, Greg Rousseau, Carlos Basham, A.J. Epenesa and Darryl Johnson.
Basham had arguably the prettiest “win” in one-on-one drills vs. the offensive linemen. He used quick hand-fighting to whip around Ike Boettger, who practiced for the first time after beginning training camp on the reserve/Covid-19 list. Basham was shut down by Darryl Williams on the last snap of the session. Rousseau showed an explosive surge off the snap and a power move to win a snap. Center Mitch Morse showed off his strong pass blocking during the session. Cody Ford had a win against Johnson.
The Bills practiced in shells, not full pads, after taking Wednesday off.
3. All-Wingspan Team.
Tremaine Edmunds made some splash plays again and is off to a good start to the summer.
The middle linebacker intercepted the second pass of the 11-on-11 session, showing good hands in snagging an Allen throw for Cole Beasley that was wide of the mark.
The long-armed Rousseau had a would-be sack of Trubisky on the fifth play of 11-on-11 work.
4. Allen’s favorites.
Overall it was a sharp passing day for Allen. As seems to be the case in every practice, his best throw was a laser of 20 yards to Diggs through a tight window that might have produced many more yards after the catch. Allen continues to be on the same wavelength as Beasley and Davis, as well. Beasley had four catches from Allen and Davis five. Davis also had a drop in the end zone of a good Allen throw.
Trubisky’s best throw was a dart over the middle to Marquez Stevenson. The rookie, however, had a drop on the next pass from Trubisky.
The big drop of the day was by tight end Dawson Knox, who has been catching the ball well the first week. He couldn’t hang onto a perfect deep throw from Trubisky.
Some backup defenders came up with turnovers. Receiver Lance Lenoir slipped after a short catch and fumbled. It was scooped up by linebacker Joe Giles-Harris. Later, Giles-Harris intercepted a forced Davis Webb pass over the middle. Safety Tariq Thompson picked off a Jake Fromm pass that tight end Quintin Morris dropped. Epenesa forced a hurry by Allen when there was a blocking mix-up.
4. Extra points.
A crew of NFL officials, led by referee Alex Kemp, was at practice for the first time. They will be in town through the end of the week. There were not that many flags thrown. We saw one false start. ... Tight end Jacob Hollister returned to action from a sore back, but it didn’t look like he took any snaps in 11-on-11 work. Jon Feliciano was back after sitting out Tuesday. Left tackle Dion Dawkins (Covid list) remains out. So does Jerry Hughes (calf), who was watching from the sideline. Guard Forrest Lamp (calf) and running back Christian Wade (shoulder) sat out. ... Place-kicker Tyler Bass went 4 for 4 on field-goal tries during the special teams segment. The last kick was from 52 yards. Bass also made kicks of about 35 and 39 yards during the 11-on-11 portions.