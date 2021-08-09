Training camp observations: Harrison Phillips has added 'good weight' in fight for roster spot

Harrison Phillips’ transformation hasn’t translated to the scale.

Those paying close attention, however, have noticed that the Buffalo Bills’ defensive tackle appears to have added some muscle mass to his 6-foot-3 frame.

Phillips said Monday he’s playing at about 308 pounds, which is just three or four more than his playing weight last year. Phillips’ body fat percentage is down, so even though the change isn’t that great, it’s much better weight.

Most of Phillips’ time spent in the gym in 2020 was on rehabbing from the torn ACL he had suffered the previous season. This year, however, he’s been able to change the focus of his workouts.

“Last year, I think having to focus so much on the rehab component and getting my lower body right, kind of took time away – you can only spend so many hours in the gym," Phillips said after Monday's 10th practice of training camp. "You need to allocate time to recovery and sleep and stuff like that, so this offseason, feeling a lot more healthy in my knees allowed me to get my body in a place that I felt like it could move a little bit better, more explosive. So really just focused on a lot of power stuff, Olympic-style lifts, getting my lower body as strong as I possibly could. I think I put on a couple pounds of muscle.”

