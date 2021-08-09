Training camp observations: Harrison Phillips has added 'good weight' in fight for roster spot

Harrison Phillips’ transformation hasn’t translated to the scale.
Those paying close attention, however, have noticed that the Buffalo Bills’ defensive tackle appears to have added some muscle mass to his 6-foot-3 frame.
Phillips said Monday he’s playing at about 308 pounds, which is just three or four more than his playing weight last year. Phillips’ body fat percentage is down, so even though the change isn’t that great, it’s much better weight.
Most of Phillips’ time spent in the gym in 2020 was on rehabbing from the torn ACL he had suffered the previous season. This year, however, he’s been able to change the focus of his workouts.
“Last year, I think having to focus so much on the rehab component and getting my lower body right, kind of took time away – you can only spend so many hours in the gym," Phillips said after Monday's 10th practice of training camp. "You need to allocate time to recovery and sleep and stuff like that, so this offseason, feeling a lot more healthy in my knees allowed me to get my body in a place that I felt like it could move a little bit better, more explosive. So really just focused on a lot of power stuff, Olympic-style lifts, getting my lower body as strong as I possibly could. I think I put on a couple pounds of muscle.”
Phillips played in 12 games in the regular season last year, making 18 tackles and four quarterback hits. He played in all three playoff games, with nine tackles and one quarterback hit.
Entering the final year of his rookie contract, he knows his spot on the 53-man roster isn’t guaranteed. The competition along the defensive line is intense, with Phillips competing with Justin Zimmer and Vernon Butler Jr. for playing time behind presumed starters Star Lotulelei and Ed Oliver at defensive tackle.
“I think everyone understands the business and kind of does that counting game, but we're so early on and there's preseason games left to be played,” Phillips said. “You've just got to put your best foot forward every day and when you get the opportunity to turn it on at these preseason games, you've got to show everyone – not only just this organization, but every other organization, too – and so that's kind of the benefit of having those preseason games.”
The Bills have officially reached the dog days of training camp.
The team listed eight players on its injury report Monday, the most at any point during the first two weeks of camp. Those who did not participate included: Wide receiver Stefon Diggs (knee), linebacker Matt Milano (mouth), guard Jon Feliciano (non-Covid-19 illness), offensive tackle Tommy Doyle (non-Covid-19 illness), defensive tackle Vernon Butler Jr. (concussion), guard Forrest Lamp (calf), running back Christian Wade (shoulder) and center Mitch Morse (veteran rest day).
Defensive end Jerry Hughes (calf) remains on the reserve/non-football injury list, while left tackle Dion Dawkins is still on the reserve/Covid-19 list. Dawkins, however, was spotted at practice for the first time on the sideline – a sign that his return could be coming soon.
Additionally, offensive lineman Ryan Bates, running back Matt Breida and cornerback Tre'Davious White left practice early as a result of the heat.
Even practicing at 10 a.m., the steamy conditions certainly felt like the warmest of camp thus far as the temperature neared 90 degrees.
“We're blessed to play in Buffalo, so the weather's not terribly a factor in that sense. It warmed up a little bit today,” Phillips said. “We're professionals, so I think guys hydrated, got all the things that they needed. We've got to be prepared to play. I think we play in Florida pretty early this year. So this is good, we want to have more days like this where it's two hours, sweating in the heat. Not only just the toughness part of ‘hey, we all felt like we had a good training camp practice today,’ but also to prepare us to win some of those games in the heat this year.”
…
With Diggs out, veteran receiver Emmanuel Sanders took advantage, making several nice catches from quarterback Josh Allen during full-team work. Sanders has had somewhat of a quiet camp, missing some time because of a foot injury, but looked good Monday. So, too, did fellow receiver Jake Kumerow, who put together another nice practice – a phrase that’s been written and said plenty since camp started. … Wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins made a big play during 1-on-1 work, beating rookie cornerback Nick McCloud clean at the line of scrimmage to get wide open for a perfect deep ball from Allen. … Cornerback Cam Lewis made a nice interception in his 1-on-1 drill, working against receiver Isaiah McKenzie.