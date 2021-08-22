Training camp observations: Harrison Phillips dinged up, Stefon Diggs improving

A.J. Epenesa's bull rush highlights a ferocious Bills defense against Bears The Bills recorded four sacks of Chicago quarterbacks in the game, but a whopping 12 quarterback hits shows just how often they were getting into the backfield.

Obviously, the coaches saw enough from Rousseau that they didn’t feel the need to give him more snaps. He played 20 snaps against Detroit. Likewise, second-year defensive end A.J. Epenesa played only eight snaps.

“We talk about making the most of your opportunities and controlling the controllables,” McDermott said. “They did that. Always want to get more, but the balance is at what cost right? So, trying to keep the guys healthy. We have obviously the numbers where we can roll some guys in there and keep fresh bodies in there, which is good for us.”

That’s probably a good indication that McDermott will be very conservative with snap counts for key players against Green Bay.

McDermott on what he liked from the pass rush overall against Chicago:

“I think just the relentlessness of the overall group. One time it was coming from the right side, next time it was up the middle, next time was the left side whether it was Greg, A.J., some of the middle push. I think Ed Oliver had a couple good downs in there also before we pulled him out early there. It was consistent throughout the game and that's a credit to those guys.”

6. Extra points.

Second-year receiver Isaiah Hodgins has been out with a knee injury, but he participated in the walkthrough. “I think it will be day to day,” McDermott said of Hodgins. “But I think he's on the earlier end of things and that we may see him out here this week.” ... Safety Jaquan Johnson (knee), tight end Tommy Sweeney (foot) and receiver Duke Williams (undisclosed) were not seen on the field at the walkthrough. ... Dane Jackson left the Chicago game with a stinger. He was on the field Sunday. So was cornerback Cam Lewis, who left the Chicago game in the fourth quarter. ... The Bills’ players have Monday off. They will practice Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in preparation for the Packers game.

