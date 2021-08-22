Training camp observations: Harrison Phillips dinged up, Stefon Diggs improving

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott did not have any major injuries to report Sunday in the wake of the preseason game in Chicago.
Asked if there were any long-term concerns for the numerous players who were injured in the game, McDermott said:
“Long term, no. You’re going to have a tier of guys missing days, maybe a guy or two missing potentially a week or two. We'll see how it goes.”
Observations from the Bills’ interviews Sunday:
1. Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips appears to be the most concerning of the injuries suffered.
That's given Phillips' expected role as a key defensive line reserve and his good showing this summer.
Phillips went down with a knee injury in the first quarter after getting off to a strong start against the Bears’ starting offense.
“I think that may be a little bit of time,” McDermott said.
Rookie receiver Marquez Stevenson suffered an injury at the end of his 79-yard touchdown return. The Bills announced x-rays Sunday on his knee and ankle came back negative.
But Stevenson was not at the team’s walk-through practice Sunday. The players were on the field in T-shirts and shorts.
“I don’t know enough on that one; we’ll see,” McDermott said.
2. Good news on the Bills’ rookie tackles.
Spencer Brown, the third-round draft choice, went out in the third quarter with a knee injury. Rookie Tommy Doyle, the sixth-round pick, went out in the fourth quarter with a knee injury.
Both players, however, were on the field for the walk-through practice.
“I think they’re more on the shorter side,” McDermott said. “Again, best I know right now.”
3. Brown’s recovery is important for the season opener, which still is 22 days away, on Sept. 13.
Brown is looking like the Bills’ best option as the No. 3, swing tackle. He had some shaky moments in the exhibition opener in Detroit, which is to be expected. A rookie offensive tackle, especially one like Brown making the jump from the Football Championship Subdivision, is going to have ups and downs.
But Brown definitely had a better showing against the Bears. He started at right tackle, where he played 23 snaps. Then he moved to left tackle, where he played 10 snaps. He didn’t allow any hurries or hits on the quarterback.
“I thought he did well for his second NFL game,” McDermott said. “Unfortunately, got dinged there so he had to come out. But it was good to see him move over to the right side and play over there. He's played left as well. I thought that was good experience for him.”
Brown clearly has been ahead of veteran Bobby Hart in the Bills’ tackle rotation. Veteran Ryan Bates gives the Bills some insurance at tackle, too, because he has seen action there in the regular season. Bates, whose primary spot this summer has been backup center, can play all five line positions.
4. Stefon Diggs’ health is improving.
Diggs led the NFL in both receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535) in the 2020 season.
The Bills’ All-Pro receiver has been out with a sore knee, which he has been dealing with since before the Detroit game. However, Diggs was on the field and catching passes and moving around well during Sunday’s walk-through session.
“He's working, he's trending in the right direction here,” McDermott said. “So we'll just continue to monitor that every day here. I don't know if we'll have him for this game. My guess is not at this point, but we'll continue to see how it goes.”
The Bills’ exhibition finale is home against Green Bay on Saturday.
5. Coaches like what they’re seeing on the DL.
The success of the Bills’ pass rush with the front four was one of the big takeaways from the Chicago game. The Bills had 12 hits on the quarterback and four sacks.
It’s worth noting that rookie first-round draft pick Greg Rousseau played only nine defensive snaps. He made the most of them, getting a sack in the second quarter and two other pressures.
Obviously, the coaches saw enough from Rousseau that they didn’t feel the need to give him more snaps. He played 20 snaps against Detroit. Likewise, second-year defensive end A.J. Epenesa played only eight snaps.
“We talk about making the most of your opportunities and controlling the controllables,” McDermott said. “They did that. Always want to get more, but the balance is at what cost right? So, trying to keep the guys healthy. We have obviously the numbers where we can roll some guys in there and keep fresh bodies in there, which is good for us.”
That’s probably a good indication that McDermott will be very conservative with snap counts for key players against Green Bay.
McDermott on what he liked from the pass rush overall against Chicago:
“I think just the relentlessness of the overall group. One time it was coming from the right side, next time it was up the middle, next time was the left side whether it was Greg, A.J., some of the middle push. I think Ed Oliver had a couple good downs in there also before we pulled him out early there. It was consistent throughout the game and that's a credit to those guys.”
6. Extra points.
Second-year receiver Isaiah Hodgins has been out with a knee injury, but he participated in the walkthrough. “I think it will be day to day,” McDermott said of Hodgins. “But I think he's on the earlier end of things and that we may see him out here this week.” ... Safety Jaquan Johnson (knee), tight end Tommy Sweeney (foot) and receiver Duke Williams (undisclosed) were not seen on the field at the walkthrough. ... Dane Jackson left the Chicago game with a stinger. He was on the field Sunday. So was cornerback Cam Lewis, who left the Chicago game in the fourth quarter. ... The Bills’ players have Monday off. They will practice Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in preparation for the Packers game.