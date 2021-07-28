Training camp observations: Brandon Beane plays it low-key on Josh Allen deal

“I think both of our lines,” Beane said. “Sean and I believe in building up front, and it starts and ends there. So, we've tried to create a lot of competition, a lot of depth. We got some guys back, and some new faces on both of those, whether it's through the draft or through free agency. So, I think you're going to probably see me during the first few days of pads watching those one-on-ones and seeing how those guys go. But we got to have a lot of competition. Our receiver room has got a lot of guys in there with a lot of different skill sets. Whether it's size, whether it's quicks, and some speed guys. That return game too, we lost Andre Roberts, but we got some different pieces there that are going to be in the mix. So, I'm excited about this team, I'm excited about camp.”