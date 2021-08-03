Training camp observations: Bills RBs hit holes hard on first day in pads

“I’m in shape but my body can’t take no more hits,” he said. “Once you step away from that warrior mentality, that’s a lot of punishment on your body you don’t want.”

He also doesn’t want to coach, because he’s not interested in the long hours put in by NFL coaches.

“That’s the biggest deterrent for me,” he said. “I love the game. I love the guys. But I love my kids and my wife more. Maybe when I’m an empty nester maybe another opportunity will come about.”

Alexander said McDermott gave him free rein to offer coaching advice and technique tips to the players.

“When I felt the need to interject, all the coaches gave me the go-ahead as far as you see a guy doing something go speak to him,” he said. “That was something I did here. I’ve been jumping back in my same role. I’m just trying to pay it forward a little bit. I’ve done that with all the linebackers for the most part, some of the guys on special teams and even talking to Ed Oliver and some of the rushers, too, about some of the things they can do while watching pass rush today.”