Training camp observations: Bills D makes splash plays before 18,000

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gave a sun-drenched crowd some plays to cheer about but two spectacular interceptions highlighted Saturday’s open training camp practice at Highmark Stadium.
Here were observations from the ninth day of Bills training camp, which was attended by more than 18,000 fans in Orchard Park:
1. The defense made the splash plays.
Safety Micah Hyde was in back end coverage late in the practice when he closed on an intermediate crossing route by Stefon Diggs. It was not the first option for Allen, which may have helped Hyde read the play better. Hyde leaped over the side of Diggs with his body hanging horizontal to the ground and caught the ball before it could reach Diggs’ hands. It was an impressive display of athleticism.
“That was a terrible play,” Diggs joked. “Pass interference. ... But it was a hell of a play. I'm happy to see our defense making plays, whether it's on me or anybody else. Definitely gonna need that going into the season. Trying to get a lot of turnovers to get the ball back for us, so a win-win, I guess.”
Four series earlier, middle linebacker Tyler Matakevich read the eyes of quarterback Jake Fromm, picked off a short pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown. It was a stunner because Matakevich was engaged just past the line of scrimmage with 6-foot-5 offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch, which is probably why Fromm didn’t see him. Matakevich, aka “Dirty Red,” gave Benenoch a quick shove and plucked the ball out of the air.
2. That’s their QB.
Guard Jon Feliciano likes to joke around, and he offered his initial reaction to Allen’s contract extension.
“He told me yesterday before practice, and I'm pretty grumpy in the morning,” Feliciano said. “So I didn't really put two and two together of what him re-signing would actually look like. When I saw the numbers, I was like, ‘Oh, this guy.’ Good for him.”
On a follow-up question, Feliciano’s mood turned serious. Feliciano made it clear he has deep affection for his teammate.
“Going back to when I said he told me before practice, we hugged and I said congratulations and then I didn’t really think about it until I was coming back here for our 1:30 meeting,” Feliciano said of the Friday schedule. “I had to go home and take my dog out. So on the way back, as I parked, I saw the tweet and I started getting teary-eyed. Josh is such a good person, a dude who came from nothing, little farmer. His mom and dad are great people. Coming in when he was a second-year dude, he was raw and feisty and just wanted to go at everyone’s neck. To see him what he’s doing now, and to get paid like he should, I’m happy for him.”
3. Allen moves the chains.
The crowd was filled with fans clad in No. 17 jerseys, and the QB didn’t disappoint, driving the offense on long marches on each of his first three series. Allen also played catch with a bunch of fans in the front rows of the scoreboard end zone before the start of practice.
Gabe Davis had yet another strong day, catching three passes from Allen for 54 yards and drawing a pass interference foul from Tre’Davious White to set up a touchdown.
Allen hurt the Bills’ starting defense with several scrambles, including a 4-yard run for a touchdown. On the opening drive, Allen slung a fallaway pass to Dawson Knox, who made a good grab. Isaiah McKenzie capped the march with a 25-yard run for a touchdown. Allen’s drove the offense 77 yards to the defense’s 21-yard line before the coaches called a halt to the march and ordered a punt. That drive included a 27-yard pass to his former Wyoming teammate, tight end Jacob Hollister. Zack Moss had a fine blitz pickup on a 14-yard pass to Davis, which was the last play of the drive.
4. Injury report.
Right tackle Darryl Williams, slot receiver Cole Beasley and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei were given rest days. Left tackle Dion Dawkins remains out on the Covid list. Receiver Emmanuel Sanders (foot), Forrest Lamp (calf) and Christian Wade (shoulder) remained out. Defensive tackle Vernon Butler left near the end of practice after taking a blow to the head.
Defensive end Jerry Hughes still is out with a calf injury but he was moving around well in drills with the trainers on the sidelines.
The players practiced in full pads, but the starters did almost no tackling to the ground. The backup units tackled to the ground on some occasions.
5. Starters report.
Because fans were in the stands, the media was allowed to report which players were working with the first units.
There was a lot of talk in the offseason about an intense battle for starter at cornerback opposite White. However, Levi Wallace took all the snaps with the first-team defense, while Dane Jackson worked with the second team. Wallace has started all 35 games he has played for the Bills the past three seasons.
With both starting offensive tackles out, rookies got a lot of prime practice snaps. The starting offensive line to open the practice was left tackle Spencer Brown, left guard Feliciano, center Mitch Morse, right guard Cody Ford and right tackle Bobby Hart. Brown is the Bills’ 6-8 third round pick. Tommy Doyle, the 6-8 fifth-round pick, took the place of Hart with the starters for much of the practice. Guard Ike Boettger got some snaps with the starters. The second-team offensive line at times included, from left to right, Jordan Devey, Boettger, Ryan Bates, Jamil Douglas and Hart. There was considerable shuffling along the line, as there always is in training camp, since the coaches need to get linemen comfortable at multiple positions.
With two starters on the defensive line out (Hughes and Lotulelei), there was considerable shuffling on that unit, as well. The opening first-team included Greg Rousseau, Ed Oliver, Butler and A.J. Epenesa. But Efe Obada, Mario Addison, Harrison Phillips and Justin Zimmer all saw some snaps with the first unit.
With Beasley and Sanders out, McKenzie and Jake Kumerow opened up among the top four wide receivers, but there was considerable rotation of players there, too. Kumerow had catches of 15 and 10 yards. ... Fromm was the third quarterback and Davis Webb the fourth, although they played about the same number of snaps.
6. Extra points
Tyler Bass booted field goals of 48 and 46 yards and was perfect on four extra points. ... Antonio Williams scored on a 5-yard run. ... Duke Williams caught an 11-yard TD pass from Fromm. Williams also caught a pass of about 55 yards from Fromm, who was under heavy pressure on the play due to missed blocks by Jack Anderson and Syrus Tuitele. ... Addison, Darryl Johnson and Tariq Thompson recorded “would-be” sacks. ... The defense did a good job in short-yardage situations. On three straight plays, Oliver stuffed Zack Moss for a 1-yard loss, Obada tackled Moss for no gain and Tremaine Edmunds tackled Moss for a 1-yard gain. ... The Bills are off Sunday.