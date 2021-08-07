Training camp observations: Bills D makes splash plays before 18,000

“He told me yesterday before practice, and I'm pretty grumpy in the morning,” Feliciano said. “So I didn't really put two and two together of what him re-signing would actually look like. When I saw the numbers, I was like, ‘Oh, this guy.’ Good for him.”

“Going back to when I said he told me before practice, we hugged and I said congratulations and then I didn’t really think about it until I was coming back here for our 1:30 meeting,” Feliciano said of the Friday schedule. “I had to go home and take my dog out. So on the way back, as I parked, I saw the tweet and I started getting teary-eyed. Josh is such a good person, a dude who came from nothing, little farmer. His mom and dad are great people. Coming in when he was a second-year dude, he was raw and feisty and just wanted to go at everyone’s neck. To see him what he’s doing now, and to get paid like he should, I’m happy for him.”