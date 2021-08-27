Training camp awards: Offensive and defensive MVPs, breakout player, top rookie and more

Defensive MVP: Micah Hyde

If there was a tipped pass, it was a good bet that the ninth-year safety would be underneath it for the interception. Hyde just has a knack for being in the right place at the right time and has been his usual, dependable self throughout a long summer.

Breakout player: Jake Kumerow

It means something when Aaron Rodgers talks you up, and the Bills’ receiver showed during training camp why the Green Bay Packers’ star quarterback was such a fan. Because of injuries to Stefon Diggs and Emmanuel Sanders, Kumerow got a lot of run with the starters and took advantage. “He comes to practice every day and he just puts his head down and he works, doesn't talk a whole lot,” Allen said. “He is the definition of a gamer, like get in the game and do whatever it takes. … He's a big-body receiver, he uses his physical tools. He's just a guy that you root for, too. He's just so nice and so humble and a guy that just wants to do his job for this team.”

Most improved player: Devin Singletary

