Top 10 reasons to watch ManningCast for Bills-Patriots ... 1. David Letterman will be a guest

Fans already knew that Peyton and Eli Manning would be giving their insights on the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots on Monday, as part of ESPN's ManningCast. Now, they know one of the guests who will be joining the Mannings.

Former late-night TV host David Letterman will be part of the broadcast, Omaha Productions announced Friday on social media. Omaha Productions is Peyton Manning's company that produces the show with ESPN.

The Mannings each appeared many times on Letterman's "Late Show" over the years.

The ManningCast has been featuring four guests, one per quarter. The other guests have yet to be announced.

Injury report

Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (illness), linebacker Matt Milano (shoulder) and fullback Reggie Gilliam (ankle) were limited in practice Friday as the Bills continued preparation for Monday night's game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. Gilliam did not practice Thursday.

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (veteran's rest day) did not practice.