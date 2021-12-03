Top 10 reasons to watch ManningCast for Bills-Patriots ... 1. David Letterman will be a guest

Fans already knew that Peyton and Eli Manning would be giving their insights on the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots on Monday, as part of ESPN's ManningCast. Now, they know one of the guests who will be joining the Mannings.
Former late-night TV host David Letterman will be part of the broadcast, Omaha Productions announced Friday on social media. Omaha Productions is Peyton Manning's company that produces the show with ESPN.
The Mannings each appeared many times on Letterman's "Late Show" over the years.
The ManningCast has been featuring four guests, one per quarter. The other guests have yet to be announced.
Injury report
Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (illness), linebacker Matt Milano (shoulder) and fullback Reggie Gilliam (ankle) were limited in practice Friday as the Bills continued preparation for Monday night's game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. Gilliam did not practice Thursday.
Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (veteran's rest day) did not practice.
Meanwhile, the Patriots listed eight players as limited for the second consecutive day: center David Andrews (shoulder), defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (ribs), running back Brandon Bolden (knee), offensive tackle Trent Brown (calf), kicker Nick Folk (left knee), linebacker Dont'a Hightower (ankle) and wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (ankle).
White donations still rolling in
Bills fans have been donating to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana as a tribute to cornerback Tre'Davious White, who is out for the rest of the season after tearing his ACL in New Orleans. The total surpassed $100,000 on Tuesday, and is still growing.
As of late Friday afternoon, the donations had passed $135,000.
Afternoon at the museum
Bills fans looking to be on Monday's broadcast can get dressed up in Bills gear and head to a museum this weekend. A crew from ESPN will be shooting video for Monday Night Countdown at the Buffalo History Museum at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
The museum exhibit "Icons: The Makers and Moments of Buffalo Sports," features Bills memorabilia.
Masks are required, and admission is pay as you wish.