Tommy Doyle is just 10 months removed from major knee surgery.

PlayAction podcast: Bills backup QB questions and the AFC East arms race Buffalo News Reporters Mark Gaughan and Katherine Fitzgerald discuss the position battles following the first preseason game.

When Indianapolis Colts edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo fell into the back of Doyle’s right leg after making a sack in the third quarter of last week’s exhibition game, it was a hold-your-breath moment for Doyle.

Alas, the third-year offensive tackle was fine. Doyle returned to practice this week and is ready to go again when the Buffalo Bills visit the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday evening.

“I feel good; I’ve trusted it,” Doyle said of his right knee, which underwent anterior cruciate ligament surgery last October. “Shoot, I got rolled up in the game. If we can survive that roll-up, I think we’ll be good to go for the season.”

Doyle’s summer has been a pleasant surprise so far in the sense that he has been a full participant in training camp. Can the 2021 fifth-round draft pick play well enough to give the Bills a little more sense of security in their backup tackle situation?

It’s a big question for the team three weeks before the start of the regular season. Veteran David Quessenberry, second-year man Ryan Van Demark and Doyle are battling for the third and fourth tackle spots on the team. Veteran Brandon Shell exited the competition this week when he opted to retire.

Shell was working as the backup at right tackle and was looking like decent insurance if starter Spencer Brown gets hurt or significantly underachieves.

Quessenberry was the No. 3 tackle last season and played 37% of the snaps. Call him marginally effective, but the Bills could stand to see him – or someone else – play better at the No. 3 spot.

Quessenberry was the No. 2 left tackle through training camp. But Van Demark was first man up at No. 2 left tackle against the Colts. Quessenberry worked one series at left tackle with the No. 2 offensive-line.

The Steelers will present a good challenge. Pittsburgh has an All-Pro at left defensive end in T.J. Watt, who had 22.5 sacks in 2021 and was hurt much of last season. The Pittsburgh defense, if it stays healthy, easily ranks as a top-10 caliber unit.

“We’re looking for somebody to step up and raise their game,” said coach Sean McDermott of the backup tackles. “Certainly two young players, then we’ve got (Quessenberry) as well, who’s a veteran player. And confident in all three of those guys, but somebody’s got to step up and kind of separate themselves to be that swing backup tackle.”

At 6-foot-8, 320 pounds, Doyle is built like Brown. He was the No. 4 tackle to start last season and played 37 snaps in the sweltering Week 3 game at Miami. Doyle heard his knee “pop” late in the game but stayed on the field and finished the game. Only a day later did he learn he had a torn ligament.

The fact he was able to participate fully in minicamp in June is a sign of how well his recovery has gone.

“It’s a big process to come back off an ACL injury,” Doyle said. “You have to retrain your body, your mind and trust your knee. You’ve got to go through all the paces of the rehab process. So to be able to be back on the field and have a functional knee, it’s obviously good.”

“I think it’s kind of on pace,” Doyle said of his knee. “They say you can get back into more activity within 6 to 9 months. . . . Then once you get into months 9 through 12, that’s when you feel more like yourself. Once you get that whole year under your belt, you should really feel like yourself.”

Like both Quessenberry and Van Demark, Doyle now has had the benefit of a second full offseason of applying the training of offensive line coach Aaron Kromer. It’s a ground-up approach. A lineman’s power comes from using his leverage to lift and displace defenders and keeping the body over the center of gravity.

“He’s such a great coach in teaching technique and fundamentals and hand placement,” Doyle said. “He really takes the time to talk through things – even things like the running back’s aiming point and angles and what are we trying to accomplish on this play. Going into our second year with Kromer we have a good grasp of what he expects from us from a technique standpoint.

It's important for Doyle to use his prototypical length – he has 35¼-inch arms – to his advantage.

“Especially in pass pro, once you get your head over your toes, there’s a lot of moves D-linemen can make to beat you,” Doyle said. “If you’re back and grounded and you have your hips underneath you, that’s a better spot to be in.”

The last two exhibitions will be big for Doyle to show coaches he’s back to where he was a year ago, or maybe better.

“Tommy's coming back from injury and really kind of progressing, and just showing his toughness and his athletic ability and the different things that we saw in him when we drafted him,” said offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. “We kind of wanted to get some of those guys in there early to see them against some of those front-line guys last week. And we'll continue to push them and try to put them in situations where they're playing against some really good competition and see how they react.”

“I feel from a confidence standpoint it’s my third year in the system,” Doyle said. “I understand the playbook really well. I have some experience. I’m always just focused on improving. That’s always been what I’ve done best. In college I improved every year. In the pros, I’ve continued to improve. So that’s my goal to build off what I did last year, help the team win and be ready when my number is called.”