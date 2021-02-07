Tom Brady's legacy only grows larger in making Super Bowl in first season with Bucs

“You understand that there are a lot of people that have supported me over time to get to this point,” he said. “I think any time you get the chance to realize your dreams – between high school, college and pro football, I've been doing this for almost 30 years. I'm just so appreciative of all the different people who have helped me along the way. So grateful for all of the experiences that I've had. Hopefully I can, in my own way, give back as best I can to other people who are maybe looking to achieve and accomplish their dreams, too. It's a big-picture approach. At different times in my life, I haven't had the perspective that I have (now). I have a lot of perspective now just on this career – I wouldn't say on life. I think I'm still learning from a lot of people who have more perspective on life. But from a football standpoint, I think a lot of it for me is trying to give younger players the information they need to be the best that they can be."