Tom Brady's legacy only grows larger in making Super Bowl in first season with Bucs

Tom Brady is not supposed to be here.
Not with a new team. Certainly not at 43 years old.
Yet, here he is again. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback will play in his 10th Super Bowl on Sunday, a number that defies belief.
Of course, that’s an apt description of Brady’s entire career – from a sixth-round draft pick to an easy choice as not just the best quarterback of all time, but a strong contender for the greatest professional athlete ever – the ultimate “GOAT,” if you will.
Brady’s first season in the red and pewter of the Bucs has been another chapter in the quarterback’s illustrious legacy. He has put up numbers that rival those from the prime of his career. Along the way, he’s answered the question of who was primarily responsible for the New England Patriots’ dynasty – Brady or head coach Bill Belichick – in emphatic fashion.
Brady took the high road when asked about Belichick this week, as you would expect. Still, deep down, there has to be a deep sense of satisfaction in what he has proved this season.
“I think just being grateful for all of the blessings in my life,” he said. “I've got more than anyone could imagine.”
With a supermodel wife, more money than he could ever spend and more Super Bowl rings than he can fit on one hand, that’s certainly the case. Brady couldn’t help but reflect on that this week.
“You understand that there are a lot of people that have supported me over time to get to this point,” he said. “I think any time you get the chance to realize your dreams – between high school, college and pro football, I've been doing this for almost 30 years. I'm just so appreciative of all the different people who have helped me along the way. So grateful for all of the experiences that I've had. Hopefully I can, in my own way, give back as best I can to other people who are maybe looking to achieve and accomplish their dreams, too. It's a big-picture approach. At different times in my life, I haven't had the perspective that I have (now). I have a lot of perspective now just on this career – I wouldn't say on life. I think I'm still learning from a lot of people who have more perspective on life. But from a football standpoint, I think a lot of it for me is trying to give younger players the information they need to be the best that they can be."
Brady is rewriting his own records at this point. His 10 Super Bowl appearances are four more than any other player in history. Nobody has won more than Brady’s six Lombardi trophies. He’s earned a chance for a seventh after a regular season in which he threw for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns. Brady’s 40 touchdown passes are the second most in a single season in his 21-year career, trailing only his legendary, 50-TD season of 2007 in which the Patriots fell a win in the Super Bowl short of a perfect season.
With big-play receivers in Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, old friend Rob Gronkowski at tight end (as well as Cameron Brate) and a strong running game featuring Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones II, the Buccaneers have elite weapons all over the field.
Brady was the missing piece.
Support Local Journalism
“For me, it's about being a part of a lot of great teams,” he said. “To have the opportunity to play in this game means a lot to me. It's a lot of commitment and sacrifice by a lot of guys. Obviously, we are one game away from the ultimate goal in this sport. I've been a part of that ultimate goal six other times. They're all different. They've all meant something a little bit different to me. They've all been very unique in their own way. It (would) just be cool to accomplish it this time. I don't compare them to the other times. Those were all magical moments in my life. No one can ever take those away from me. Hopefully we can finish this season strong and win a Super Bowl. That's why we're here, that's why we're playing. It would make for a really magical season for us."
It won’t be easy. On the other sideline, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs present a formidable challenge as the defending Super Bowl champions. Mahomes, 25, is looked at as the heir apparent to Brady.
Of course, Brady has held off that passing of the torch before. Back in the 2018 AFC Championship Game, Brady’s Patriots were able to defeat Mahomes and the Chiefs, 37-31. After that game, Brady visited the Chiefs’ locker room to deliver a message to the young quarterback he just sent home: keep grinding.
Mahomes did just that, leading to his first Super Bowl victory last season, Now, Brady will try to prevent him from doing it again in what is the best quarterback matchup in Super Bowl history.
“He's done an incredible job," Brady said of Mahomes this week. "I really admire Patrick for the kind of player he is. He has great command of his team. I know his teammates love playing with him. He's got great charisma. When I see Patrick, I see someone who, none of these moments are too big for him. ... He's a tremendous player. A great leader who always seems to play his best when his team needs it the most."
The same applies to Brady, who had some growing pains in his first season with the Bucs. Tampa Bay started the regular season 7-5 after back-to-back losses to the Rams and Chiefs. After that loss to Los Angeles, Bucs coach Bruce Arians called a Brady interception “just a poor decision. He did not read the coverage properly and threw a poor ball.”
“You know me, I don’t think about it, I just answer questions honestly,” Arians said this week when asked about calling out the best quarterback ever. “If someone asks me why he threw an interception I’ll tell ‘em the truth. That is not calling him out. That’s just answering a question honestly. I really don’t know any other way.
“Tom and I have had a great relationship since Day One and it’s just gotten better and better. He wants to be coached hard," Arians said. "Other people do things differently. He knew what he was getting into when he joined this one.”
It’s rare to hear Brady criticized. Arians evidently knew what he was doing, though, because the Bucs haven’t lost since then. Their seven-game winning streak includes three straight on the road in the playoffs.
Brady has thrown for 860 yards and seven touchdowns in those three games. Against the Packers in the NFC Championship Game, he threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns, helping his team eliminate Aaron Rodgers and the No. 1 seed Packers in Lambeau Field.
“There is a reason why he has had so much success in this league over the last 20 years,” Bucs center Ryan Jensen said of Brady. “The way he works and attacks every day – it's amazing that he can keep that pace. It's awesome for a team to see how he works and how he operates on a daily basis. It's very addictive for other guys to begin following a guy who plays that way and practices that way."
It’s not uncommon for someone from the Northeast to head to Florida for retirement. Brady, however, does not look like someone ready for the shuffleboard court. Previously, he has said he’d like to play until at least 45. Now, however, he’s at least open to the idea of playing beyond that age.
"It's a physical sport and the perspective you have on that is – you never know,” he said. You never know when that moment is, just because it's a contact sport and there's a lot of training that goes into it. And again, it has to be 100% commitment from myself to keep doing it.