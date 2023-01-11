 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
To no surprise, Buffalo Bills' Nyheim Hines wins AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

  • Updated
Bills Patriots

Buffalo Bills kick returner Nyheim Hines returns a kickoff for a second touchdown against the New England Patriots during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 18.

When Taron Johnson was asked about Hines’ 96-yard kick return TD to start the game, he said: “Wow. I mean, it was spectacular – not to mention the second one!”

Hines’ second kick return TD was good for 101 yards.

Hines previously won the award with the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16 of the 2019 season. He is the first Bills player to win the weekly special teams honor since kicker Stephen Hauschka in Week 10 of the 2018 season.

Hines was the first player since Leon Washington in 2010 to have two kickoff return touchdowns in a game, and he is the first player to have two kickoff return TDs in a game and two punt return TDs in a game in his career. 

