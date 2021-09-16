 Skip to main content
To keep up with Miami, Bills defense needs to force turnovers
Photos from Buffalo Bills Wednesdays training camp

Bills strong safety Micah Hyde (23) gives high fives to cornerback Taron Johnson (24) after completing a hand and eye coordination drill during training camp inside the ADPRO Sports Training Center.

 James P. McCoy / News file photo

Micah Hyde believes in knocking on wood and he believes the saying that turnovers come in bunches. He’s heard it since high school, and he’s hoping it proves true for the Bills defense Sunday in Miami.

“I’m a firm believer in that. Sometimes just the football gods are blessing you. They come out of the sky and you're able to get some takeaways,” the Bills safety said Thursday. “So, just be patient, do your job and keep grinding away till they do.”

No team has been blessed more often in that category than the Dolphins, who are riding an active streak of 23 games with a takeaway. The next longest active streak is eight, tied between three teams. The Miami defense forcing a late turnover led to the Week 1 win over the Patriots. 

Hyde and fellow safety Jordan Poyer know that the Buffalo Bills defense will need to make those big plays this week, after they were unable to force a turnover against the Steelers in the Week 1 loss.

"We’ve got to find ways to get the football off the offense to put our offense in good position to win games," Poyer said Wednesday. "That’s’ where we fell short last week. We’ve been harping on it early this week and we’re going to try to turn that around this weekend."

The Bills will be making those adjustments against a Miami team with some added speed at its disposal. The Dolphins should be getting back wide receiver Will Fuller on Sunday, after a six-game suspension starting last season for violating the league policy on performance-enhancing substances. Fuller, who played his first five seasons in Houston, had 879 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games last year as a Texan.

Hyde has faced Fuller as both a Bill and as a Packer, and said it’s the receiver’s quickness that stands out.

“You just always got to know where he's at. Obviously, they got a lot of weapons, they got a lot of weapons around the field, so you got to know where each and every guy is,” Hyde said. “In practice, we've been obviously keying on a few guys, always knowing where they're at and trying to figure out what routes they may run from there and what they'd like to do.”

In Hyde’s eyes, the Miami streak doesn’t dictate the fact that the Bills are focused on forcing turnovers of their own; That’s standard of each week.

“It's always an emphasis, and even though we're competing against the other team’s offense,” he said, “we always try to essentially compete against their defense, too, to get more takeaways than them. So, we understand that when you lead in turnovers and takeaways in a game, the odds of winning that ballgame skyrocket.”

Bills BFFs

Quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs are great friends, and they have the magazine cover to prove it.

The two are featuring piggybacking on the front of “The BFF Issue” of SI for Kids. The two talked about how their friendship translates to teamwork and to wins in the issue, which also features Polaroid pictures that they took for it.

