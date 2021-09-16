To keep up with Miami, Bills defense needs to force turnovers

Micah Hyde believes in knocking on wood and he believes the saying that turnovers come in bunches. He’s heard it since high school, and he’s hoping it proves true for the Bills defense Sunday in Miami.

“I’m a firm believer in that. Sometimes just the football gods are blessing you. They come out of the sky and you're able to get some takeaways,” the Bills safety said Thursday. “So, just be patient, do your job and keep grinding away till they do.”

No team has been blessed more often in that category than the Dolphins, who are riding an active streak of 23 games with a takeaway. The next longest active streak is eight, tied between three teams. The Miami defense forcing a late turnover led to the Week 1 win over the Patriots.

Hyde and fellow safety Jordan Poyer know that the Buffalo Bills defense will need to make those big plays this week, after they were unable to force a turnover against the Steelers in the Week 1 loss.

"We’ve got to find ways to get the football off the offense to put our offense in good position to win games," Poyer said Wednesday. "That’s’ where we fell short last week. We’ve been harping on it early this week and we’re going to try to turn that around this weekend."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month