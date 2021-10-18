Titans try repeat of Home Run Throwback against Bills, but this time it's ruled illegal

More than 21 years have passed since the infamous Home Run Throwback, when the Tennessee Titans scored a touchdown on a trick play off a kickoff return in the AFC wild card game to stun the Buffalo Bills 22-16 and eliminate them from the playoffs. Bills fans have long argued that the touchdown was illegal because the pass across the field from the Titans' Frank Wycheck to Kevin Dyson moved forward, not laterally.

On Monday Night Football, Mike Vrabel's Titans tried an almost identical stunt following a punt by the Bills' Matt Haack with 3:07 left in the first quarter. Usual Tennessee returner Chester Rogers caught the punt, ran forward two yards, then threw the ball to the opposite side of the field to Chris Jackson, who ran 22 yards before being tackled by A.J. Klein.

