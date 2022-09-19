Titans to elevate receiver Josh Gordon from practice squad for game against Bills

The Tennessee Titans are elevating wide receiver Josh Gordon from the practice squad for Monday night's game against the Buffalo Bills, the NFL Network reported.

Gordon was signed to the team's practice squad after initial roster cutdowns at the end of August and practiced with the team for the first time on Sept. 5.

He played in 12 games for the Kansas City Chiefs last season but was part of the initial cuts to the 53-man roster at the end of the preseason.

“Josh just needs opportunities to prove that he’s still the incredible player and talent he’s always been,” agent Zac Hiller told the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Monday.

Gordon, 31, who led the NFL in receiving yards in 2013 with the Browns, has been with the Patriots and the Seahawks as well. He also has missed three seasons because of suspensions.

"I am excited about another opportunity, man," Gordon told the Titans website before Week 1. "Being in the NFL, it's a blessing. I am enjoying my time here and looking forward to contributing … and getting ready and making sure I am available if coach needs me.

"I am appreciative of the opportunity I am getting here, and hope to go out there and prove myself worthy to be a contributor to the team."