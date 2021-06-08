Titans' acquisition of Julio Jones increased shootout potential for Week 6 game against Bills

Jones gives Tennessee a strong top two receivers, as he will be paired with A.J. Brown. The Titans, however, still plan to have quarterback Ryan Tannehill turn around and hand the ball off to running back Derrick Henry, at least according to General Manager Jon Robinson.

“We're going to hand the ball to Derrick and we're going to do what we do,” Robinson told Sports Illustrated on Sunday. A receiver is “going to have to go in there and go at a safety or a linebacker. He showed the willingness to do that last year. The Seahawk game stands out. Him and Jamal Adams going at it. Jamal Adams, great player, and Julio went in there and did what he had to do. I just thought there, ‘It's a good fit,’ what we're going to ask of him, to catch and block.’ ”

Trading for Jones and then asking him to block is like buying a Lamborghini to run to the grocery store. The move also doesn’t address Tennessee’s biggest deficiency last year – which was on defense. The Titans ranked in the top four in the NFL in yards and points per game on offense, but finished 28th in yards allowed and 24th in points allowed.

On the surface, the addition of Jones gives the game against the Bills in October more shootout potential. One of the big questions entering the regular season for the Bills is who will serve as the No. 2 cornerback opposite Tre’Davious White. Whoever ends up winning that job will be in for a challenge against the Titans, no matter if they’re lined up against Jones or Brown.

