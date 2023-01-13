Time to win is now as story of the Bills' 2022 season has yet to be written

Jay Skurski News Sports Reporter I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott. Follow Jay Skurski Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Sean McDermott was caught off guard this week.

On Wednesday, the Buffalo Bills’ head coach was asked if he remembered what he was doing exactly six years ago to the day.

“You probably do, though,” McDermott said before adding, “that’s a little weird.”

Turns out, it’s not that weird. Six years and two days ago, McDermott was hired as the 18th permanent head coach in team history.

By now, you’re well aware of what’s been accomplished in those six years. In McDermott’s first year, the team ended a 17-year playoff drought. It has gone on to make the postseason in five of his six seasons on the job, winning the AFC East the past three of those.

“Awesome. What a blessing … Yeah, I mean time does fly by,” he said. “It's amazing to think about. I have a picture of my family in my office and Derek (Boyko) and his staff gave it to me, and to see how time flies. Those of you with kids, you just look at your kids and how quickly things change. Just as a good perspective-lender for me, in my mind of when we got here, my littlest one was maybe just 2 years old or maybe 1½. So yeah, it flies by. Very grateful for being here and becoming a part of this community with my family. It's been great.”

It certainly has. What a dramatic turnaround from laughingstock or afterthought to bona fide Super Bowl contenders.

As it turns out, that might not be strong enough. The Bills entered the 2022 season as Super Bowl favorites. Five months later, they enter the postseason with the second-best odds, behind their nemesis, the Kansas City Chiefs. For what it's worth, the Chiefs are plus-325 in Las Vegas at the moment – meaning a $100 bet returns $425. The Bills are at plus-400 at most sportsbooks.

Along with that comes a significant amount of expectations – and a couple of big questions entering the postseason. Do the Bills look like a Super Bowl favorite right now? Does that even matter, as long as they're doing what they've done most of the time this season – which is win. The goal – the only goal – is clear: The franchise’s first Super Bowl championship.

“I think we’ve always tried to put that in the right context, and that's still the case,” McDermott said of the lofty expectations. "We’re now in the postseason. I think that’s step one, is getting to the postseason no matter where expectations are and my hat goes off to the guys because they’ve battled through some things and gotten here. Now it’s, for the entire league, everyone’s on a one game season at a time. So that’s really where we’re at.

"You win and you move on, you lose you go home, and that’s the reality of our situation.”

That starts against the division rival Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. Sunday. As they have been all season, the Bills are favored to win – by 13 points – in their playoff opener.

A win is expected. A loss, well, that would be catastrophic – the worst in franchise postseason history. Such are the stakes. Gone are the days when making the playoffs represented an accomplishment.

Given what the Bills have been through this season, that begs the question – does falling short of winning it all represent a failure of a season? To recap, the Bills:

• Matched their franchise record in wins in a regular season, with 13, missing out on a chance to set the team record with 14 because of a canceled game.

• Won their third consecutive AFC East championship, something that hasn’t been done since 1988-91.

• Finished the regular season with seven straight wins, the longest such streak in franchise history.

• Finished No. 1 in Football Outsiders’ “DVOA,” which stands for defense-adjusted value over average – a system of breaking down every single NFL play and comparing a team’s performance to a league baseline based on situation in order to determine value over average.

The Bills’ three losses came by a combined eight points. In Week 3 against Miami, they dominated statistically, but couldn’t finish in the red zone – perhaps wilting in the heat. Week 9 against the Jets might have been the one time all season the Bills were definitively out played, but yet Josh Allen threw a perfect bomb to Gabe Davis in the dying seconds that was dropped. If he makes that catch, the team is range for a tying field goal at worst and has a chance to win the game. The next week against Minnesota in a one-in-a-million loss, from Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson’s miracle fourth-down catch to Allen’s inexplicable lost fumble. A case can be made this team is three plays from going undefeated or having one loss.

Given all that, why does it sometimes feel like this team hasn’t lived up to expectations?

If you follow social media during games, you would think offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will be in the unemployment line after the season ends (reality: he’s interviewing to become the Carolina Panthers’ head coach) or the Bills’ defense finished No. 32 in the league (reality: It was No. 2 in points allowed per game).

“For my own mental health, I avoid Twitter during the games,” said Chris “Bulldog” Parker, the longtime afternoon co-host on the Bills’ flagship station, WGR-550 AM. “I don't mind you putting that in the paper. I say it on the air all the time. ... I think it might be like if you went to the doctor to have your heart checked after you ran 10 miles. Of course your heartbeat is accelerated. I think during the games, our anxiety because of the expectations is ridiculously high and Twitter is just a place to yell the thing you're thinking in the moment without really a lot of thought given to the big picture.”

A big part of Parker’s job is to take the temperature of Bills fans, game to game, month to month.

“I sort of dismiss what gets said during the game,” he said. “I said the other day when you see Dorsey is up for a job and it’s like, ‘Oh, good riddance!’ I mean, they’re second in the league in points behind Kansas City.”

There might not be a job in Buffalo that gets more second-guessed than offensive coordinator of the Bills.

“I don't know what team is happy with their guys calling plays – fans I mean,” Parker said. “That guy is never popular. People didn't like Brian Daboll. The same stuff you're seeing about Dorsey was said about Daboll during games, and he's going to be coach of the year, or should be, in my opinion.

“I think the expectations and them being the Super Bowl favorites do create an environment where it's almost unrealistic to expect them to reach your expectation week in and week out.”

We should also remember what “Super Bowl favorites” means – about a 20% chance of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. That means most of the time, the team with that unofficial title doesn’t do it.

“I think the expectation in and of itself is entirely fair,” Parker said. “My expectation isn't that they're going to win every game 42-0. If that's your expectation, then I think you're being unrealistic. The organization stated it themselves. We know what their goals are. They haven't hid from it. What their expectation is and the way they're viewed objectively – whether it's by analytics sites or by Vegas, tells you, you should have this expectation. That doesn't mean they have to win."

There is no question the Bills have faced more adversity than could be reasonably expected of that. Some of that has related directly to the team, such as the loss of star pass rusher Von Miller for the season because of a torn ACL, and some has related to the community, including the emotional impact of a racist mass shooting at Tops in May and a deadly blizzard around Christmas. Most recently, of course, the situation with Damar Hamlin’s terrifying ordeal against the Bengals has sent shockwaves through the entire organization.

Given all that, a case can be made the Bills have actually exceeded expectations, lofty as they’ve been set.

“They haven't always looked like what they're supposed to be, but I don't know, that's sports – (expletive) is going to happen. They've been incredible, even if down in, down out, it's tighter than you would like. They've had a great year, by any measure,” Parker said. “If you could Google search the words used during our show in the last 11 months, I'll bet ‘Super Bowl favorite’ is the thing that comes up the most. Fans are always hearing it, so it creates an expectation."

That doesn't mean every offensive drive is going to end in points and every defensive sequence is going to result in a takeaway or forced punt.

"I just think during the game when they don't convert a third-and-6, or they can't get a short-yardage, third-and-2 it's hellfire and everything, because you're worried they're going to lose the game," Parker said. "Then in the end, they probably aren't going to lose, but in the moment it's like, 'Come on, you should be killing this team!’ ”

That’s basically what the Bills did all of the 2021 season. Their average margin of victory was a whopping 22 points in 11 victories. This year, it’s 13.6 over 13 wins – still a comfortable margin, but when you’re the Super Bowl favorite, there is a feeling that every game needs to be a blowout.

“At the end of the day come Sunday, the only thing that matters is scoring more points than the other teams,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “We don't have any feelings from the outside. As a team internally, the goals that we wanted to accomplish are still in front of us. We have a chance to do what we set out to at the beginning of the year. But it all starts Sunday and starts this week.”

A convincing victory against a depleted Dolphins team would go a long way toward restoring the fan base’s confidence.