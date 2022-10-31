Tim Settle relieved to get first sack since joining the Bills

Bills defensive tackle Tim Settle started telling his teammates early in the week that his moment was near.

“We came in on Wednesday, he was like, ‘Man, I'm gonna go crazy, I’m gonna get a sack, I'm gonna pop it off this week,’” linebacker Von Miller recalled. “He (Settle) said, ‘I'm gonna be the one that get a sack.’”

Sunday, in the Bills’ 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers, Settle kept his word.

On the Packers’ first drive, Settle sacked quarterback Aaron Rodgers for a loss of seven, bringing up third-and-15. The Packers would punt two plays later. It was a solid start to the game for Settle, who had his best game yet with Buffalo.

It was his first sack of the season, so his first with the Bills. But the sackless stretch went back further than that. His last sack came in Week 12 of 2020. Settle had five sacks that season with Washington, a career best.

Tim Settle notches his first sack as a Buffalo Bill 🐧#GBvsBUF | #BillsMafiapic.twitter.com/Dk769yrR1C — Bills Cold Front Report (@ColdFrontReport) October 31, 2022

Later in the game, he tipped a pass, which linebacker Matt Milano would then intercept.

“So those are two big-time factor plays we call them,” coach Sean McDermott said. “Obviously the sack, and then the tipped pass getting your hands up on the ball that came out low or came out quick.”

Settle said the sack “was relieving.”

Settle had begun to literally tell himself he couldn’t have nice things until he got a sack. He cut off some treats, saying he had to wait until he got his next sack. There was a touch of external pressure.

“I didn’t want my dad talking about me getting no sacks,” Settle said.

Still, teammate Greg Rousseau said Settle’s angst about going so long without a sack didn’t overly affect his preparation. Settle never let it change his role in a defense that is predicated on unselfish play.

“I didn't even know because he comes to work every day the same,” Rousseau said. “So, you got that worker’s attitude, and it really doesn't matter to him. He's just always gonna give his best effort.”

Plus, Settle can step back and understand the larger goals. The Bills’ revamped defensive line has led to plenty of success for the team. It does also mean that sometimes the glory is spread out.

“Plays are hard to come by,” Settle said. “(You) gotta eat a little greedy on this line. But stay at it.”

Settle missed some time earlier in the season with a calf injury, all while he was still getting to know his new team. He understood it would take time, and that which players were having splashy games would rotate.

“If I can make some big plays, it's going to help contribute to what we’ve already been doing,” Settle said. “Everybody has a game where they have a (big) game, but I'm happy I was able to get my sack today.”

Settle made his impact felt in other ways, too. On the Packers’ first play of a drive that came on the heels of an interception by Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Settle quickly helped get the ball back to the Bills' offense.

Settle tipped the ball from Rodgers, giving Milano a chance to finish the job. The linebacker notched the interception in the fourth quarter after coming close twice earlier in the game. Settle’s involvement happened so fast that Milano initially wasn’t sure how it played out.

“I didn't see what happened. I just saw the ball up in the air and got it,” Milano said.

Settle had an emphasis on using his hands all week.

“I was just keeping it tight, just rushing tight,” Settle said. “They had turned the protection, and I ended up getting a guard one-on-one, and I just took him inside, and I was able to get my hands up.”

Miller said Settle had great practices all week. Settle’s teammates are also thrilled to see him break through.

“It’s been great,” Rousseau said. “The energy he brings to the room and the personality, and obviously with the big plays he made tonight. I mean, he’s a great dude, great player.”