Tim Settle, Isaiah McKenzie to practice as Bills get ready for Rams

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and defensive tackle Tim Settle are expected to practice Sunday, coach Sean McDermott told reporters.

Settle has been on the side for recent practices doing conditioning.

McDermott also said he expects safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) to play Thursday when the Bills open the season against the Los Angeles Rams.

"We're trending in that direction," McDermott said. "I'd be surprised if he isn't (able to play)."

Spencer Brown, who is coming off offseason back surgery, is listed as the starter at right tackle for the opener on the team's depth chart.

"He’s been able to ramp it up in particular the last couple of weeks here," McDermott said. "I give him a lot of credit coming off injury and surgery. I give our training staff a lot of credit. The communication ran fairly smooth there. We’ll see how he does today in pads and just take it one day a time."

The Bills will issue their first practice injury report of the season later Sunday.