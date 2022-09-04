 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Tim Settle, Isaiah McKenzie practice as Bills get ready for Rams

  • Updated
  • 0
Buffalo Bills Training Camp

Buffalo Bills player Tim Settle Jr. (99) during day fourteen of training camp.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and defensive tackle Tim Settle  practiced Sunday, coach Sean McDermott told reporters. 

Settle has been on the side for recent practices doing conditioning. 

McDermott also said he expects safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) to play Thursday when the Bills open the season against the Los Angeles Rams. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

"We're trending in that direction," McDermott said. "I'd be surprised if he isn't (able to play)."

Spencer Brown, who is coming off offseason back surgery, is listed as the starter at right tackle for the opener on the team's depth chart.

"He’s been able to ramp it up in particular the last couple of weeks here," McDermott said. "I give him a lot of credit coming off injury and surgery. I give our training staff a lot of credit. The communication ran fairly smooth there. We’ll see how he does today in pads and just take it one day a time."

People are also reading…

Tight end Quintin Morris (hamstring) and offensive lineman Tommy Doyle (foot) did not practice Sunday.

The Bills will issue their first practice injury report of the season later Sunday.

0 Comments

Tags

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: UB football coach Maurice Linguist’s opening statement after Maryland loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News