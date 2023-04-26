Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz will be honored as the 20th recipient of the Call to Courage Award on May 6 at the Hyatt Regency Buffalo.

Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich will serve as host for the event that he created shortly after his NFL playing career ended. Reich, a former Buffalo Bills quarterback, presents the Call to Courage Award each year to a current NFL player who has exemplified outstanding character, commitment and leadership on and off the field and in the community.

The annual breakfast starts at 9 a.m. Tickets are $50. Call 716-559-1800 for information.

Ertz, 32, is a 10-year NFL veteran and three-time Pro Bowler. Past winners include Kurt Warner, Curtis Martin, Trent Dilfer, London Fletcher, Jeff Saturday, Kyle Williams, Thomas Davis, Lorenzo Alexander and Andy Dalton.

Vocal artists Cami Clune and Joshua Vacanti, both finalists on the hit TV show “The Voice,” will perform.

The High School Call to Courage Awards also will be given out. The winner this year is senior quarterback Trey Drake of Jamestown High School.