Tight end Quintin Morris shows Buffalo community his support through outreach

PITTSFORD – Bills tight end Quintin Morris signed autographs after training camp for nearly 20 minutes Wednesday morning.

He stood along the gates leaving Polisseni Track & Field Complex as Bills fans handed him different items to sign. There were some cheers as he walked around, and a few people reached over the gate to take a quick photo with him.

He didn’t mind the crowds, he enjoyed the chance to talk with different fans.

“I pretty much talk to everybody,” Morris said. “I’m a people guy.”

Morris spent the majority of his offseason in Buffalo, doing community work for different organizations across the area. He wants his outgoing disposition to help bring energy to the kids he interacts with, and he wants it to be a part of his development throughout training camp.

“I remember being on the other side of that fence, being that kid that was like, ‘Hey, sign my shirt, sign this piece of paper!’” Morris said. “I know they look up to us and we're a big influence in their lives. So I like being there and doing whatever makes them happy.”

Morris was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2021 after playing at Bowling Green for four years, tallying 1,529 yards and 13 touchdowns. Although only 6-foot-2 and 243 pounds, a relatively smaller stature for a tight end, he made waves during minicamp in June with his ability to read and catch the ball with ease.

Before spending three weeks at St. John Fisher University, Morris spent his offseason ingraining himself with young athletes.

Morris has done work with the Special Olympics, an organization that helps athletes with intellectual and physical disabilities, after his older brother Evan got involved with the organization’s track and field competitions. Morris represented the Special Olympics last season with the NFL’s My Cause, My Cleats campaign, choosing his brother’s organization to support.

“Special Olympics is probably the closest thing that's to my heart just because of my brother,” Morris said. “It's just that, it’s a soft spot for me.”

The two grew up racing each other, and grew more competitive as they got older. While Evan may have more gold medals than Morris, the tight end jokingly thinks he’s now the faster of the two.

Morris went to his brother’s regional meet, where Evan qualified for the state meet held in early June. Morris said he’s still getting used to being a recognizable face in Buffalo, but found a way to use his newfound platform to help inspire kids in the Special Olympics.

Being around kids, through Special Olympics or just for fun, has been one of Morris’ favorite parts of his community outreach in Buffalo.

“I love being around the kids because they're great kids,” he said. “I like being there for them as much as they're there for me and my brother.”

Morris also took part in a surprise for the Hamburg High School baseball team this offseason, showing up to the team’s meeting right before the Bulldogs’ sectional finals against Williamsville East.

Morris, having a close relationship with Hamburg’s assistant coach, decided to make an impromptu appearance at the meeting to share his own story, even though he had no experience playing baseball.

“I feel like doing competitive sports in general, I think the mindset is all the same,” Morris said. “So I just spoke a few words and told them just enjoy the time and as serious as it is, still have fun with it.”

Hamburg head coach Derek Hill said his players resonated with Morris’ stories and called it one of the most memorable parts of the team's playoff run. The tight end went to the game the next day, another surprise for Hamburg, and stood in the dugout as Hamburg won the Class 1A title, 4-2.

“It's what you dream of your professional athletes being as far as a role model in the community,” Hill said. “It was just so wild to see it come to life and to see his commitment to it. It was just completely unobligated, and authentic and real.”

At the end of the day, Morris is still vying for a spot on the Bills' 53-man roster. He spent the majority of last season on the practice squad, and is competing for a limited number of spots with Bills veterans Dawson Knox and Tommy Sweeney. The Bills added Tampa veteran tight end O.J. Howard to the mix after he signed in March.

But Morris still tries to be around as many people as he can, spending time with his teammates playing ping pong and foosball after practices.

It goes back to being a “people guy,” as he calls himself. He wants to talk and learn from someone every day, on or off the field.

“I think that's the beauty of the tight end position,” Morris said. “Even watching them sometimes, and kind of taking tools out of their toolbox and using it for myself, because they're in the position they are for a reason.”

While facing a limited number tight ends the Bills will have on the active roster, Morris uses his people skills to learn. He has talked with wide receivers, fullbacks and his fellow tight ends to learn more about what he can do to make himself stand out on the field.

It’s been a challenge, going into his second year with the Bills, but with offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey testing the possibilities of more tight ends, Morris wants to continue improving his skills, using conversations and observations from more than just one position.

“For a young player, he's really come in and done some good things,” Dorsey said of Morris’ trajectory in camp so far. “And I'm excited to see him when the pads come on and just see if that continues to translate and watch him continue to grow in what he's doing.”

On Day 4 of training camp, Morris took his time going to different fan autograph spots. The Special Olympics welcomes Morris’ investment and Hamburg baseball is hoping to see number 85 this year.

All because Morris took the time to be that people person, and show passion for his community.

“They obviously take time out of their day to be here for us,” Morris said. “So I feel like we have a duty to pay our respects.”