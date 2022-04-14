 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tight end Isaiah Likely in Buffalo for Top 30 visit with Bills, per report

APTOPIX Kansas Coastal Carolina Football (copy)

Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely (4) had 12 touchdown catches during the 2021 season.

 Nell Redmond
Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely is in Buffalo on a Top 30 visit to the Bills, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Likely is coming off a 12-touchdown season, which led FBS tight ends. His 59 catches for 912 yards in 13 starts earned him first-team All-Sun Belt Conference. 

Likely (6-4 1/2, 245) gave Coastal Carolina a boost on its way to its first bowl win in program history.

With those numbers, he's had a few other visits.

"He recently spent time with the Jets and he has the (Cardinals) next week," Rapport said.

