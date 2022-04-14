Tight end Isaiah Likely in Buffalo for Top 30 visit with Bills, per report

Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely is in Buffalo on a Top 30 visit to the Bills, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Likely is coming off a 12-touchdown season, which led FBS tight ends. His 59 catches for 912 yards in 13 starts earned him first-team All-Sun Belt Conference.
Likely (6-4 1/2, 245) gave Coastal Carolina a boost on its way to its first bowl win in program history.
With those numbers, he's had a few other visits.
"He recently spent time with the Jets and he has the (Cardinals) next week," Rapport said.