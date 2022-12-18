Tight end Dawson Knox 'stepped up when (Bills) needed him most'

When Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen was asked on Wednesday which of his teammates really loves snow games, he didn’t have to think for long.

“Dawson Knox. He takes all those photos outside in warmups with his tank top on,” Allen said. “He looks good. I'm not going to do that.”

In the Bills’ 32-29 win Saturday over the Miami Dolphins, Knox easily made sure his production was more memorable than his warmup.

The tight end's season-high 98 receiving yards on six catches led the Bills. It was the most yards he has had in a game since 117 yards in Week 5 last season against Kansas City. He had been averaging 30.6 receiving yards per game this season.

His production has dipped a bit since his breakout season last year, but time and again, Knox has emphasized he understands his role won’t always lead to huge stats on a loaded Bills roster. Saturday brought some satisfaction under the lights and snow.

“Anytime I can be directly involved in the offense like this, it's very exciting. It's very fun,” Knox said. “I've always had the mindset that the best tight ends in the league are to be happy blocking and happy catching. So, whether it's blocking a hundred plays out there to get the team to win or catching 10 balls going for 100 yards with touchdowns – just comes down to doing whatever is necessary to win.”

Allen looked to Knox early. On the Bills’ first play from scrimmage, Allen found Knox for an 11-yard gain.

“I thought Dawson played really big tonight,” Allen said. “Used his size very well, can catch and run. He played a heck of a game, and I love throwing it to him. I felt like I missed him a couple times, got the ball behind him. So, some things to clean up, but again, he stepped up when we needed him most.”

Knox’s six catches came on a season-high eight targets. The two incompletions came in a three-play span in the second quarter, the first a clear drop.

“I had a drop over the middle that I was pissed off about, but it's just one of those things you got to wipe off and play the next one,” he said. “So, if you let one play beat you twice, that's when you really start going downhill.”

Instead, Knox locked back in. His fourth-quarter touchdown put the Bills in place to tie the game with 9:02 remaining. The 5-yard catch was Knox’s fourth touchdown of the year and gave him 18 for his career, third in franchise history for a tight end behind Pete Metzelaars (25) and Jay Riemersma (20).

“Just another great play call by Dorse,” Knox said of offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. “Great job up front giving Josh time to read it out. It was an outbreak in route, so we had Gabe (Davis) – I think it was Gabe – like on a corner to kind of take all the attention away, and it left me one on one. I'm not sure if he's a corner or safety, but I know it was man-to-man coverage. Released inside to try to make him think I had an inside breaking route, gave him a little something at the top and broke out, and Josh put it on the money.”

It reflected a theme throughout the game that Knox capitalized on. The Dolphins entered the game having allowed 79 catches to tight ends, second in the league, and seven touchdowns.

“Thankfully, we were able to exploit some of that man-to-man coverage,” Knox said. “When you got (Stefon) Diggs and Gabe running around down the field, they’re drawing attention from everyone, so it leaves me one on one.

“So, when you got great receivers around you, it can put you on an island, so it gives me a little bit of extra wiggle room when I get those one-on-one matchups.”

The Bills were 4-of-5 in the red zone on Saturday, with one being Tyler Bass’ game-winning field goal. Knox credited Dorsey and the offensive line, which was navigating injuries.

“Great play calling by Dorse, and I had a lot of opportunities this week to practice those new plays,” Knox said. “So, when it got called in the game, we were ready for it.”

Knox joked after last week’s win over the New York Jets that he had one of his favorite plays in the NFL when he helped draw a penalty on a critical fourth down. It won’t show up as a stat – a trend for Knox this season – but the play and his hyping of it wasn’t lost on his coach.

“I think we've got a team that's like that in general,” Dorsey said Monday. “I think Dawson is just the epitome of that – guys that are extremely unselfish.”

It’s a trait that’s particularly needed at tight end. Knox’s touchdown was the second of the night by a Bills tight end; Quintin Morris logged his first career touchdown in the first quarter.

“Today, our number was finally called, and the tight ends went and stepped up, and Dawson did a great job stepping up,” Morris said. “I just love it, because like we're so unselfish, and Dawson does it and he drives the room to be the same way. And when our number is called, we finally get an opportunity to get a little shine.”