Tickets to go on sale for potential AFC Championship Game in Atlanta

Tickets for a potential neutral-site AFC Championship Game in Atlanta between the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will go on sale Wednesday.

The NFL instructed the two teams to begin selling from their allotment. Season ticket holders who previously opted in to purchase AFC title game tickets have a presale window. The Bills ticket office will be contacting those season ticket holders via email with a passcode tied to their account and information on how to get tickets.

All other fans can sign up to receive a passcode for tickets that go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Fans who want to receive a passcode need to register at nfl.com/afc.

If tickets remain available after the presale, they will go on sale through Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. Monday, should the Chiefs and Bills both win this weekend to set up the need for a neutral site.

There is a six ticket limit on all purchases. If there is not a need for a neutral site game, the cost of all tickets purchased in the presale would be refunded in full in the original method of payment.

The AFC Championship Game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Jan 29.

Here are the potential matchups and where the game would be played:

• Bills vs. Chiefs: Neutral site in Atlanta.

• Bills vs. Jaguars: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

• Bengals vs. Chiefs: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

• Bengals vs. Jaguars: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.