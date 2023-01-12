Tickets on sale for Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game at Sahlen Field

Tickets for the Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game on May 7, to benefit his IMagINE Youth Foundation, are on sale at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field box office.

Cost is $23 to match Hyde's uniform number. Limited VIP tickets are available for $150 and include the "best seats in the house" and a Bills red or blue mini-helmet autographed by Hyde.

Proceeds will benefit underprivileged youth sports in the Buffalo area, according to a news release.

Last year's game was played the day after the mass shooting at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, with more than $100,000 raised for the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, which supported the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund.

For more information, visit www.hydecharitysoftball.com or follow @hydecharitysoftball on Instagram. For more on the foundation, visit https://www.IMagINeforyouth.org/.