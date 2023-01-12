 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tickets on sale for Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game at Sahlen Field

  • Updated
  • 0
Hyde and Allen (copy)

Micah Hyde and Josh Allen at Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game.

 John Hickey / Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Tickets for the Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game on May 7, to benefit his IMagINE Youth Foundation, are on sale at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field box office.

Cost is $23 to match Hyde's uniform number. Limited VIP tickets are available for $150 and include the "best seats in the house" and a Bills red or blue mini-helmet autographed by Hyde. 

Proceeds will benefit underprivileged youth sports in the Buffalo area, according to a news release. 

Last year's game was played the day after the mass shooting at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, with more than $100,000 raised for the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, which supported the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund. 

For more information, visit www.hydecharitysoftball.com or follow @hydecharitysoftball on Instagram. For more on the foundation, visit https://www.IMagINeforyouth.org/.

People are also reading…

 

 
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

College football head coaches at public schools earn over $12 million in bonuses for season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News