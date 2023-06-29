Tickets to the Bills' annual Return of the Blue and Red practice at Highmark Stadium will be available at 1 p.m. July 11, the team announced Thursday.

The practice is scheduled for Aug. 4, with gates opening at 4 p.m. and the session beginning at 5:30.

Fans can sign up at go.psentertainment.com/preferencecenter to receive ticket information. Tickets to the event are free.

Fans will be able to watch practice, take photos and get autographs, along with other activities around the stadium.

More than 35,000 fans attended last year's practice session.

The Bills open training camp at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford on July 26 and have 10 practices scheduled there that are open to the public. Tickets sold out quickly last week.