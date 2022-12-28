Thurman, Patti Thomas raise $50K to assist Buffalo in recovery from blizzard

Thurman and Patti Thomas heard through the walls of their Colden home how this winter storm was different from the countless snowfalls they’ve experienced since his Pro Football Hall of Fame career began with the Bills in 1988.

In addition to the wind hitting the side of their home, the couple heard and saw the troubling updates, images and stories circulating on social media and through the local news. When thousands began to lose power amid the generational storm that paralyzed the City of Buffalo, the Thomases decided they must help.

Thurman and Patti chose to use their resources to raise money for relief efforts. They weren’t certain how much they’d raise or where the money would be needed.

But in less than 24 hours, the Thurman Thomas Family Foundation raised $50,000 through a viral fundraising campaign that began Tuesday as city, county and state officials continued recovery efforts. Donations are being collected in an online campaign through the organization’s website.

“We knew immediately that we wanted to help,” Patti told The Buffalo News over the phone Wednesday. “We knew when people's power was going off, and we had heard about the substations being frozen over, we knew the power was going to take a while to turn back on and people were going to need relief effort. … We got it started (Tuesday) and it’s been going really well. Obviously, Buffalo is full of so many great people and giving people, but we're getting donations from friends, and people we don’t even know, all over the country.”

It’s the latest fundraising effort by the non-profit organization, which was founded in 1994 amid Thurman’s 12 years as a dynamic running back for the Bills. In May, the Thurman Thomas Family Foundation committed $10,000 “to efforts that will directly impact the families of the victims and the surrounding community” in Buffalo in the aftermath of the mass shooting that occurred at Tops grocery store. In total, more than $100,000 was raised.

During the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic in May 2020, the Thomases collected personal protective equipment in Columbus, Ohio, and delivered the supplies to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

They’ve also organized numerous benefits to assist emergency shelters and the Resource Center of WNY, including a partnership with Delta Sonic earlier this month that gathered clothing and supplies for families in need. The foundation also has a scholarship program.

The Thomas family was miles away from the areas hit hardest over the weekend, but Thurman and Patti heard firsthand accounts from loved ones on the ground in Buffalo. Their adopted twin daughters were without power in the city for three days. They were scared, forced at times to go out to their car to get warm. Neighbors in the same apartment building helped them through the storm.

“Our reaction was … honestly, was we were terrified for people in our community here,” said Patti. “It was really hard to smile. It was hard to get through our Christmas without crying. And my whole family was here. And I'm very thankful for that. Except two, like I say, adopted, but our babies, like our two twin girls in the city that were without power and for three days. So, we were scared. Nobody could get to them.”

The foundation initially planned to fundraise for a week, but the plan extended to two or three weeks based on the extensive damage created by the deadly combination of high-impact winds and lake-effect snow.

The Thomas family will wait a few days to assess the communities’ needs and how other organizations plan to help. Money will be distributed based on what isn’t covered by insurance or which supplies aren’t delivered through other relief efforts, Patti Thomas said.

The fundraising fits the foundation’s mission to support people in Buffalo who are in “challenging situations.” Rather than reflect on all the Thomas family has accomplished through the foundation when tragedy strikes, Patti issued a challenge for others to do the same.

“Those of us that do have a platform and are respected in the community for doing right by people, I think it's very important for us to stand up and use that platform to do good,” she said. “When I was younger and Thurman played here, we were a little oblivious, I have to admit, to how our platform can be used to help others.

“I mean, obviously, there wasn't social media, but just being young and not aware of the good you can actually do. I think those are just life-learning lessons. … We live in one of the poorest cities in the country, and we just have to start doing better and helping our neighbors and lifting each other up.”