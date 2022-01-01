Through Dream Catcher Foundation, Bills DT Eli Ankou and cyclist Shayna Powless give back

“It really does take making huge statements to spark conversation and spark change,” Powless added. “Raising awareness, too, that's huge. That's kind of where everything starts to happen in terms of change.”

A red handprint painted across the mouth has become a symbol of solidarity and awareness for MMIWG. For the Redlands Bicycle Classic stage race in 2020 in California, Powless was not only planning to do it herself, but had teammates planning to join her as well.

The race was canceled due to the pandemic, but she aims to compete with the handprint sometime in 2022.

“That's one thing I think that can be done, or that I'd like to see more of being done, in terms of raising awareness,” she said. “Because it really is something that would catch the attention, and whether it's just people watching the race or people seeing photos of us racing with that over our faces on social media, it would be a huge conversation starter for sure.”

Seizing the moment

Powless and Ankou understand that while their time as professional athletes is just a fraction of who they are, they want to leverage that platform for as long as they have it.