Through Dream Catcher Foundation, Bills DE Eli Ankou and cyclist Shayna Powless give back

“I think one of the plusses for us as a staff is he has some skin on the walls, he’s played the games, he’s been in situations similar to the one we’re in now, battling and fighting, trying to help a team get into the playoffs, and that helps,” Frazier said. “And then, when he’s on the field, because of his experience, he’s able to make some things happen for us. He gave us great push in the middle (Sunday against the Patriots), which we needed from our inside guys to try to get the quarterback off his spot.

“He’s done that when he’s had a chance to play for us – even the New Orleans game, the Tampa game, being able to get push up the middle, because he’s such a strong, forceful guy.”

Ankou has played four of the last five games, his most snaps on defense coming against Tampa Bay. He saw just a few days later how that playing time translated to familiarity with fans.

“I was walking just down the street, and someone's like, ‘There goes the guy who sacked Tom Brady,’ “ Ankou said. “I was like, ‘Hey, thanks, bro.’ “

But that moment was never promised.