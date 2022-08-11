Three years ago, no Bills players made the NFL Network Top 100. Could five make it this year?

In 2019, when NFL Network revealed its top 100 in a vote of the league’s players, the Buffalo Bills had zero players on the list. None.

The team was coming off a 6-10 season in 2018 in which the offense ranked 30th points and yards but the defense was improving.

Even a year earlier, coming off a season in which the Bills broke the playoff drought, only two players made the list: LeSean McCoy and No. 30 and Micah Hyde at No. 62.

Things have changed.

A year ago, Josh Allen was No. 10 after being No. 87 in 2020. He was among four Bills on the 2021 list: Stefon Diggs at No. 11, Tre’Davious White at No. 95 and Cole Beasley at No. 96.

How many Bills will make the list this year?

The 12th edition of the Top 100 airs over the next three Sundays, with Nos. 100 to 51 at 8 p.m. Sunday; Nos. 50 to 31 at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 21; Nos. 30-21 at 11 p.m. Aug. 21; and the top 20 at 8 p.m. Aug. 28.

Allen and Diggs are locks for the top 100 in the players’ vote. Interestingly, Von Miller – who has been as high as in the top 10 in the past – did not make the top 100 last year. Hyde made the list in 2018 for the first time in his career and has not made it again. Jordan Poyer has yet to make the top 100. It seems as if the Bills safeties, at least one of them, is more than overdue.

The chart below shows the 2022 rankings thus far.

PFF CBS PFN Josh Allen 6 4 10 Von Miller 29 48 Stefon Diggs 39 35 47 Micah Hyde 52 Jordan Poyer 78 Tre'Davious White 63