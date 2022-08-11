 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Three years ago, no Bills players made the NFL Network Top 100. Could five make it this year?

  • 0
Buffalo Bills Training Camp

Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass during training camp practice.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

In 2019, when NFL Network revealed its top 100 in a vote of the league’s players, the Buffalo Bills had zero players on the list. None.

The team was coming off a 6-10 season in 2018 in which the offense ranked 30th points and yards but the defense was improving.

Even a year earlier, coming off a season in which the Bills broke the playoff drought, only two players made the list: LeSean McCoy and No. 30 and Micah Hyde at No. 62.

Things have changed.

A year ago, Josh Allen was No. 10 after being No. 87 in 2020. He was among four Bills on the 2021 list: Stefon Diggs at No. 11, Tre’Davious White at No. 95 and Cole Beasley at No. 96.

How many Bills will make the list this year?

The 12th edition of the Top 100 airs over the next three Sundays, with Nos. 100 to 51 at 8 p.m. Sunday; Nos. 50 to 31 at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 21; Nos. 30-21 at 11 p.m. Aug. 21; and the top 20 at 8 p.m. Aug. 28.

People are also reading…

In rankings so far this summer, CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco’s top 100 has five Bills; Pro Football Network has four in the top 100; Pro Football Focus had Allen and Diggs in its top 50.

Allen and Diggs are locks for the top 100 in the players’ vote. Interestingly, Von Miller – who has been as high as in the top 10 in the past – did not make the top 100 last year. Hyde made the list in 2018 for the first time in his career and has not made it again. Jordan Poyer has yet to make the top 100. It seems as if the Bills safeties, at least one of them, is more than overdue. 

The chart below shows the 2022 rankings thus far. 

 

PFF

CBS

PFN

Josh Allen

6

4

10

Von Miller

 

29

48

Stefon Diggs

39

35

47

Micah Hyde

 

52

 

Jordan Poyer

 

78

 

Tre'Davious White

63

0 Comments

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bills QB Josh Allen talks about OC Ken Dorsey

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News