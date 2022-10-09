Three questions: What to remember and what to worry about after Bills' epic, 38-3 rout

Three burning questions on our mind after the Buffalo Bills' 38-3 rout of the Pittsburgh Steelers:

Question: When have we ever seen this kind of dominance from the Bills?

Two games come to mind. One was the second game of the 1991 season, the height of the No-Huddle, K-Gun brilliance. The Bills beat the Steelers 52-34. Jim Kelly passed for 363 yards and six touchdowns, four to Don Beebe. Kelly scorched Steelers Hall of Famer Rod Woodson. That was a decent Steelers team, which had gone 9-7 the previous year.

The other was the opener of the 1964 season, the start of the Bills’ march to their first AFL championship. The Chiefs were a decent team, too, with four future Hall of Famers on the roster. The Bills took a 31-3 halftime lead – the same as Sunday – and cruised to a 34-17 victory. It was obvious the Bills were going to be great that year.

The Steelers have some talent on defense this year, but they are not a good team. They’re headed to a “5-12-ish” finish.

This tied for the sixth largest margin of victory in Bills history. The Bills beat an awful Houston team 40-0 in Week 4 last year. But that game wasn’t as impressive as this one. This was a flexing of elite talent. This was a demonstration of all-world quarterbacking. The fans in the stands are going to remember this one – they day they saw Josh Allen pass for 434 yards – 30 years from now.

Q: You know a big segment of the fan base still has PTSD from The Drought and isn’t yet comfortable rooting for this kind of a juggernaut. Please, can you give us some things to worry about after a 35-point victory?

A: Patrick Mahomes. He’s at the height of his powers. The trade of Tyreek Hill seems to have freed him up to simply throw the ball to the open man. His touchdown percentage is up and his interception percentage is down.

Going into the season, everyone was predicting the AFC West teams were going to cannibalize each other. No way the winner of the AFC West is going to get home-field advantage this year, pundits proclaimed. All of a sudden, however, the Chiefs’ competition in the division is dropping engine parts, right and left. The Broncos look like they’ve given a $245 million guaranteed contract to a QB who has hit the wall (Russell Wilson). The Chargers (3-2) already have lost a bunch of key players to injury. The Raiders (1-3) are a mess on defense. The Chiefs look like they can go 13-4 in their sleep.

If the Bills lose to the Chiefs next week, the road to the AFC title could go through Kansas City again.

Q: What roster-building lessons can be drawn from Pittsburgh’s 1-4 start?

A: Invest in the offensive line and don’t draft a running back in the first round.

The Steelers have drafted only six offensive linemen in the last eight years, two third-rounders, three fourth-rounders and one seventh-rounder. A team needs two above average studs on the O-line. The Bills have two in Dion Dawkins and Mitch Morse. For a long time, Pittsburgh had center Maurkice Pouncey and guard David DeCastro. All of the homegrown guys on the current Steeler O-line are average, at best. They signed an above-average guard in free agency in James Daniels and a middling center in Mason Cole. Pittsburgh needs to draft a stud or two up front.

Running back Najee Harris is a stud, drafted 24th overall out of Alabama in 2021. But his impact is limited by a poor run-blocking offensive line. At the end of this season, the Steelers will have wasted two of his cheap-salary seasons.

All of this isn’t meant as a major criticism of the Steelers’ front office. After 20 playoff seasons in the last 30 years, they are way overdue for a major rebuild.