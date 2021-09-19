Three questions: What does the blowout win say about the Bills' defense?

Here’s the big-picture analysis of the Bills’ 35-0 victory over the Miami Dolphins:

What does this shutout say about the Bills’ defense?

It’s looking like the Bills will not have to rely on their offense to be dominant every week – as they did in many games last season. The Bills are looking like a more well-rounded team than last year.

It’s a sign of how high expectations are in Western New York that there still will be some grumbling about the offense after a 35-0 win over the despised Dolphins. Fine. The game wasn’t entirely pretty. But we’re still not too far removed from “The Drought,” remember? Let’s all try to keep our feet on the ground here as Buffalo football observers.

The Bills ranked 16th in points allowed last season. That’s not good enough to win three or four playoff games.

So far through two games, the defense has yielded a mere 16 points.

Granted, Pittsburgh does not have a great offensive line. And Miami’s offensive line is not top 12 in the NFL, either.