Three questions: Thoughts on the Bills' 12-day odyssey, McDermott vs. Belichick, Von Miller's absence

Three questions on our mind after the Buffalo Bills’ 24-10 victory Thursday night in Foxborough, Mass.:

Question: How good should fans feel about this victory, given the fact New England’s offense clearly is not ready for prime time?

Let’s not minimize the circumstances. The Bills just played three games in 12 days on the road with a banged-up roster and went 3-0. No NFL team ever has been scheduled to play three road games in 12 days. And the Bills overcame a blizzard week in the process.

The Bills now can take a well-deserved weekend off. Despite all the challenges, the Bills are sitting in good shape at 9-3. Miami is 8-3 and plays a tough game Sunday at San Francisco. That’s the start of a tough six-game end to the regular season for the Dolphins. Meanwhile, Kansas City (9-2) has a tough game Sunday at Cincinnati. If the Chiefs and Dolphins both lose, the Bills are back holding the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Tough games await. The Bills’ division-title hopes ride on the upcoming home games against the Jets and Dolphins. But this was an epic odyssey the Bills just navigated.

Since 1990, there have been 144 three-game road trips by NFL teams. Only 14 of those teams (9%) went 3-0. This technically wasn’t a three-game road trip because Cleveland also had to travel to Detroit to play the Bills. But it might as well have been. Cleveland had a full week of practice, while the Bills had one full day of practice for that game.

Question: What does this result say about the two head coaches?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Belichick is the greatest coach of all time, and he has squeezed a decent amount of production out of the talent on his roster the past two years. The people who say the Pats’ record the past three years shows that it was all about Tom Brady and not the coach are overreacting. No coach ever won a title without great players. Paul Brown never won a title without Otto Graham. The Pats are the greatest NFL dynasty because they had both the greatest coach and the greatest QB.

Yet, this is an opportunity to say: Let’s appreciate Sean McDermott. He has won five of his last six against Belichick. McDermott outcoached Belichick Thursday night.

Here’s just one big reason why: McDermott lost an outstanding offensive coordinator in Brian Daboll and replaced him with an excellent candidate in Ken Dorsey who had been grooming for the job for three years. The jury is out on exactly what grade Dorsey will get this year, but the Bills have the No. 2 offense in the NFL. Furthermore, McDermott hired two new assistants with good resumes (Joe Brady and Mike Shula) to help his coordinator.

Belichick lost an outstanding offensive coordinator in Josh McDaniels. Who did he replace him with? Longtime crony Matt Patricia, the former Lions head coach and former Pats defensive coordinator. Patricia has been on the defensive side of the ball since 2005 and never has been an offensive coordinator.

Question: What does this win say about the ability of the Bills’ defense to get by without Von Miller?

Too early to say, because tougher offenses await. It was an outstanding night for the defense. Mac Jones just threw for 382 yards last week. Granted, it was against a Minnesota defense that ranks dead last in the league against the pass. Still, the Patriots have some players. Rhamondre Stevenson just tore up the proud New York Jets defense for 143 yards from scrimmage a month ago.

Jones finished with 195 yards passing against the Bills, and Stevenson did nothing over the first three quarters.

Greg Rousseau came back after missing three games and looked very good. That’s encouraging. Boogie Basham and A.J. Epenesa showed good pass-rushing flashes. The Patriots’ were playing with a fourth-string right tackle in Conor McDermott, and left tackle Trent Brown was a little dinged up. The key task for the Bills’ defense was to get Jones off schedule. He does not handle pressure well. He’s accurate and surgical when he has a clean pocket and the run game is rumbling. He’s not special when he has to create a big play on his own.

We’ll see how the pass rush looks next week when the Jets come to town. The fact the Bills opted to put Miller on the shelf for four games makes perfect sense. Regardless of what playoff seed the Bills wind up earning, the defense needs Miller for the playoffs. They might as well save him for the games that matter most.