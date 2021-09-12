Three questions: The big picture on what went wrong in Bills' loss to Steelers

Dawkins has played too many good games over the past three years to get panicky about his prospects for the season.

The Bills’ guard play was a concern entering the season. Feliciano and Cody Ford can play. But are they good enough against elite competition? It will be something to monitor.

What’s the biggest second guess?

Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

He has justifiably received almost universal praise over the past three years for his management of the offense.

This game was not one of his finer moments. Daboll showed supreme faith in Josh Allen and the team’s top four wide receivers. That’s going to be a theme of the season. Daboll thinks his four receivers are better than your top four coverage defensive backs.