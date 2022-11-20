 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Three questions: Run defense helps Bills overcome colossal obstacle

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills Browns fourth

Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (2) kicks his sixth field goal of the game, tying a franchise record, during the fourth quarter at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Three questions on our mind after Sunday’s Buffalo victory over the Cleveland Browns:

Plays that shaped the game: Preparation, execution keyed Bills' running game

Question: Are the Bills back on track?

Answer: They’re not firing on all cylinders, but that means nothing compared with the result. Give the entire Bills’ organization credit for getting the mission accomplished under extreme circumstances.

The team essentially had one full practice in preparation for this game, on Thursday, and even that one was hindered by players battling illness.

“It’s just nice to win, especially after last week, after what happened,” defensive tackle Jordan Phillips said, referring to the gut-wrenching loss to Minnesota. “You just can’t take the wins for granted. It doesn’t matter how they look to the outside world, if we’re supposed to blow somebody out or we’re supposed to barely win. As long as we win.”

People are also reading…

Observations: Devin Singletary, James Cook provide offense a needed boost in Bills' win over Browns

It’s a week-to-week league, and this was a near must-win in the Bills’ quest to win the AFC East for a third consecutive year. Josh Allen had a rough first half, but the Bills should be able to win games without the quarterback playing like Superman. They did. The Bills caught a slight break with the Jets’ loss to New England. Miami and the Bills are 7-3. The Jets and Patriots are 6-4.

Question: Did moving the game to Detroit help or hurt the Bills?

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Answer: The expectation was that moving to Detroit was going to be a net benefit for the Bills, because it was going to help Allen’s passing a lot. Allen was 6-1 in domes in his career. 

In hindsight, the move to Detroit was an obstacle that took a colossal effort, and it didn’t help the team. It was a big setback that the Bills overcame.

Bills QB Josh Allen talks about his neighbors digging him out

Let’s say Orchard Park got 35 inches of snow instead of 75-plus inches, and the game was played Sunday at Highmark Stadium. The field would have been fine, but it was not a good day for passing, with a temperature of 25 degrees, and winds at 23 mph and gusting to 40 mph.

Ryan O'Halloran: Mission 'Two Wins In Five Days' gets off to positive, needed start

It would have aided the run game. But the Bills’ run defense was spectacular, holding Browns star Nick Chubb to 1.4 yards a carry on 14 attempts. Amazing. The Bills won the game in the trenches, and the passing game wasn’t the difference on either side. If anything, a bunch of those tight sideline throws Cleveland’s Jacoby Brissett completed would not have been successful in the Orchard Park winds.

Question: Who were three unsung heroes for the Bills?

Answer: Matt Milano, Jordan Poyer and Tyler Bass. Milano again was sensational, and the Bills needed him to be great due to the absence of injured Tremaine Edmunds. Milano had a sack and three tackles for loss among his 12 tackles.

Poyer’s return from a two-game absence stabilized the secondary. He’s playing through an elbow injury and made some key tackles.

Bass gave the Bills some important cushions with his field goals. The 56-yarder gave the Bills a 16-10 lead. His 49-yarder pushed the advantage to 25-10.

Bills coach Sean McDermott talks about getting out of the snow
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bills/NFL writer

Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Bills coach Sean McDermott shares appreciation for all who helped team get to Detroit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News