Three questions: Rating the Bills' victory, the QB showdown and the run defense

Here’s some big-picture analysis of the Bills’ 23-20 victory against the Baltimore Ravens:

How significant is this win for the Bills?

It has big long-term implications for the playoffs because Baltimore is a legitimate Super Bowl contender in the AFC.

The short-term implications are just as important. Keep in mind that the Bills are in the middle of a rugged early stretch of the schedule. If they can come out of it 4-3 after the home game against Green Bay, they are in good position for the AFC East division race and for playoff seeding in the AFC. If they’re 5-2, they’re in great position.

Next up is the home game against Pittsburgh. Then it’s off to visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 16. Then, there’s a bye week before the Packers come to town. Sunday’s nail-biter takes some pressure off the Bills. If they win all three, they’re the clear favorite for home-field advantage. They still have a good shot at it with two of three.

The comeback prevented the Bills from taking a second loss in the AFC. And it could help them in a tiebreaker with the Ravens at the end of the year.

Obviously, the Bills can’t afford to look ahead. But, for the fans, that’s a fun element of backing a contender. There’s a big chunk of winnable games in November and early December.

How did you score the heavyweight battle between Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson?

Call it a unanimous, 15-round decision for Allen. Can’t wait for the rematch – preferably in Orchard Park.

Allen produced 283 yards – 213 passing and 70 rushing – in 62 offensive plays. Jackson produced 217 yards – 144 passing and 73 rushing – in 64 offensive plays.

Both had spectacular moments. Jackson’s escape from a sure sack and sideline completion in the third quarter was unbelievable. Yet the Bills held Jackson to 8 of 13 passing for 36 yards with two INTs in the second half.

The No. 1 factor that makes a quarterback a champion is his ability to pass from the pocket. Jackson has improved. He’s an outstanding passer. But we’ll take Allen passing from the pocket over Jackson all day, every day.

What was the most deceiving statistic from the game?

The Ravens rushed for 162 yards and 4.9 yards a carry. Excellent rushing day, right?

Not exactly, when one considers the fact Baltimore failed to score on its last five possessions, covering the last 33 minutes of the game (and not counting a kneel-down to end the first half).

Also consider that the Bills played the run with “light personnel,” keeping slot cornerback Taron Johnson on the field, even when the Ravens went to two running backs and two tight ends. Yes, that left the Bills vulnerable to some rushing yards, but it kept the Ravens from finding favorable matchups in the pass game. Hence, Jackson’s meager passing total.

Furthermore, the Ravens were “successful” on only 9 of their last 19 rushing attempts. Success is defined this way: Gaining 40% of the yards needed to get a first down on first down; gaining 60% of the needed yards on second down; and gaining the first down on third or fourth downs.

The Bills’ defense showed discipline against the run. This was a stouter run front than we saw from the Bills most of last season.