Three questions: Pressure tactics, turnovers create worries for Buffalo Bills

Here are three questions on our mind after the Bills' 34-31 wild-card victory over Miami:

Question: What are the optimistic and pessimistic takes on this Bills victory?

The pessimistic take is obvious. The Bills had a chance to score an early knockout of a banged-up opponent playing with a third-string quarterback and had to fight for their lives. How are they going to win in the next round playing like this?

They again looked like a team a little too reliant on Josh Allen to be great all the time. He was good – not great – against Miami, and his supporting cast let him down in the second and third quarters.

“I think we shot ourselves in the foot a few times, put our defense in less than advantageous positions, put their offense on our side of the ball,” said center Mitch Morse.

Sometimes a team survives a tough first-round game and swings into a higher gear the next round. When a team blitzes as much as Miami did, it’s going to get pressure and some sacks and make the offense go bust sometimes.

But the Bills blew a few great chances to go “boom.” Dawson Knox dropped a TD pass. Khalil Shakir dropped what should have been a 54-yard pass.

Can Allen & Co. deal with pressure tactics better next week? It’s a must.

“You gotta play consistent,” Cole Beasley said. “We were a little inconsistent tonight. We can’t do that going forward.”

Question: Can the Bills kick their turnover habit?

It’s one of the defining themes of the season. The Bills don’t take care of the ball well enough.

Buffalo committed the third-most giveaways in the NFL this year – 27. That’s five more than they gave up in both 2021 and 2020.

Part of it is Allen making some risky decisions, as he did on the deep interception aimed for John Brown in the second quarter. But a bigger part of it is Allen facing too much pressure in the pocket. The pass protection needs to be a little bit better. The Bills need an upgrade on at least one position on the offensive line.

It’s a little reminiscent of the Bills’ 1992 season. That year, Buffalo got away with making 38 turnovers, sixth most in the league. It finally caught up with them in the Super Bowl, when they made nine turnovers in the 52-17 loss to Dallas. Is this Bills’ season headed toward a similar conclusion?

Question: Where do the Dolphins go from here?

The Dolphins can be proud of their performance amid a slew of injuries. It will be a fascinating offseason in Miami. Tua Tagovailoa is expected back next season. That’s no surprise. The worry is whether Tagovailoa can hold up for a full season with his history of concussions – and other injuries. The Dolphins will have to pick up the fifth-year option on his contract, retaining him for 2024. If he had been fully healthy this year, Miami likely would have signed him to a giant extension this coming offseason. That’s probably on hold now.

“We all see him as the leader of this team, and when it’s appropriate for him to lead the team, I will jump on that opportunity,” Miami coach Mike McDaniel said of Tua after the game. “He’s a great player with only improvement in front of him, as well.”

Meanwhile, Miami does not have a first-round draft pick, which they gave up to acquire edge rusher Bradley Chubb. They’re not going to have a huge amount of salary cap space. They’re not going to be huge spenders in free agency, but they will have flexibility to make some moves. They need to open the bank to give a giant extension to defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. They might want to spend to extend defensive tackle Zach Sieler and guard Robert Hunt. They have a couple of key free agents: tight end Mike Gesicki, edge rusher Melvin Ingram and safety Eric Rowe.

The Dolphins are going to be pretty good next year, at worst. They could be a Super Bowl contender if they can get 17 games out of Tagovailoa. Can they gain on the Bills? Can they hold off the Jets, who probably will try to make a big move at quarterback?