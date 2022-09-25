Three questions: Pondering Bills' secondary and the threat Dolphins pose

Here’s a big-picture analysis of the Bills’ 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins:

What is the near-term prognosis for the Bills’ pass defense?

It’s not yet time to declare the secondary injuries a crisis for two reasons – the impending return of Jordan Poyer and the upcoming schedule.

Poyer was questionable due to his foot injury Friday, which suggests another week of rest should put him in position to play next week at Baltimore. With the talented and rock-solid Poyer anchoring the back line of the defense, it’s reasonable to expect Jaquan Johnson will be serviceable as the replacement to Micah Hyde, despite the fact Johnson was beaten deep on the big pass play Sunday to Jaylen Waddle.

The Ravens have an outstanding offense, led by dynamic quarterback Lamar Jackson. But the Ravens are not elite at the wide receiver position. The Ravens’ best strengths after Jackson are their dynamic running game and elite tight end Mark Andrews. The next game is against Pittsburgh, which has talented wide receivers but is shaky at quarterback and is struggling to implement coordinator Matt Canada’s schemes.

The Week 6 game is a big problem: Kansas City. Without Hyde, and presuming Tre’Davious White isn’t back yet, that’s a bad matchup. Then there is a bye week. Conclusion: The Bills probably can weather this storm.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

How much of a threat are the Dolphins to the Bills in the AFC East?

Miami is a legitimate threat. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa didn’t prove much of anything in this game. But Miami’s two speed receivers, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, are a threat to any defense in the NFL. Miami’s pass rush also is decent at worst and very good at best. Emmanuel Ogbah and Melvin Ingram gave the Bills’ blockers problems.

The toughest part of the Dolphins’ schedule doesn’t come until later in the season. Miami has a tough turnaround this week, heading to Cincinnati to play a talented Bengals team Thursday night. Expect this win to take a lot out of the Dolphins. But after that, the next seven games are not a rugged stretch: at the Jets, home vs. the Vikings and Steelers, at Detroit and at Chicago, home against Cleveland and Houston.

Expect the Dolphins to be in the race going into December.

How much of a concern is the lack of the Bills’ running game?

It’s too early to tell, largely due to the injuries. Losing center Mitch Morse was big, then Spencer Brown went out in the first half and Ryan Bates went out early in the third quarter. The Bills had 67 passes (counting sacks) and 23 runs.

Miami has a capable defensive front, even though starting nose tackle Raekwon Davis missed the game. Backup John Jenkins is a 335-pounder. Christian Wilkins, a 313-pounder, was a 13th overall pick. The edges, Jaelan Phillips and Melvin Ingram, are big talents.

The Bills do not need to have a great running game. Josh Allen’s passing is the offensive identity. Allen drives the bus. The Bills have a great passing offense. But the Bills definitely need an efficient running game. Baltimore has a pretty beefy defensive front, too. So this question isn’t likely going away for the near future.