Three questions: Looking down the road and putting Bills' giant win in perspective

Here are three questions on our mind after Sunday’s big game in Kansas City:

What are the odds this win eventually secures for Buffalo home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs?

We’ve submitted all the data into our supercomputer and come out with this number: 60%, which is about as high as it could be only 35% of the way through the regular season.

There’s 12 weeks to go. A multitude of injury factors could change the calculus for both the Bills and the Chiefs. On any given week if either team has to play with a slew of injuries at a specific position group, it could open up the chance of a fluke loss to an “inferior” team. The Bills lost to Jacksonville last year. Kansas City already lost to the struggling Colts on a day the Chiefs were banged up.

Yet the Bills (5-1) are now driving the bus in the AFC. Their lead over Kansas City (4-2) is effectively two games. The Chiefs are going to win the AFC West, barring an injury disaster. A 13-4 finish for Buffalo is looking conservative right now. If the Bills beat Green Bay in two weeks, they will stand 6-1. At the start of the season, most Bills fans would have been ecstatic to be 5-2 through the rugged opening portion of the schedule. It’s fun for fans to look ahead. The challenge for the Bills’ players is to keep chugging Sean McDermott’s Kool-Aid and take them one at a time.

Observations: Josh Allen's laser to Dawson Knox caps off Bills' comeback win over Chiefs Dawson Knox got just enough daylight in the end zone for quarterback Josh Allen to find him with a laser of a 14-yard touchdown pass, giving the Bills the go-ahead – and winning – points in a thrilling, 24-20 victory.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Who deserve the three stars of the game and what is the significance in relation to the Chiefs?

1. Josh Allen. 2. Von Miller. 3. Stefon Diggs.

The significance is the Bills now are a little better than the Chiefs, collectively, at the three most important positions on the field.

Allen outplayed Patrick Mahomes, producing 361 yards of offense to 359. But Allen had no turnovers. Mahomes had two. All Bills fans will agree: Mahomes is a nightmare. Nevertheless, the Bills have a superstar quarterback who is Mahomes’ equal.

Miller is a better edge rusher than Kansas City’s best defensive lineman, either Chris Jones or Frank Clark. The Chiefs have to blitz more than the Bills. And Diggs is a better No. 1 receiver than the Chiefs have, now that Tyreek Hill is playing in Miami.

What’s an underrated aspect of this game that bodes well for Buffalo if these two teams meet again in January?

The Bills’ run defense was significantly better than the Chiefs’ run defense. That’s critical because both teams have to protect deep a good portion of the time against Allen and Mahomes. If defenses are going to sit back in shell coverage, an offense has to make them pay for it.

Kansas City’s running backs managed just 43 yards on 12 carries, a paltry 3.6-yard average. The Bills’ running backs gained 93 yards on 19 carries, a 4.9-yard average. Think back to the Bills-Chiefs game in Buffalo in 2020. The Bills’ defensive scheme was smart. But the Chiefs gashed them on the ground for 245 rushing yards in a 26-17 win. The Bills’ defensive line is far stouter than it ever has been in the McDermott era. Newcomers DaQuan Jones, Tim Settle, Jordan Phillips and Shaq Lawson all are stout assets. The Bills are better up the middle and better at making teams one-dimensional than last year.