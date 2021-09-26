Three questions: Josh Allen's passes under pressure destroyed WFT front four

Here’s the big-picture analysis of the Bills’ 43-21 demolition of the Washington Football Team:

Bills 43, WFT 21: How it happened, stars of the game, key plays Josh Allen completed 32 of 43 passes for 358 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for another TD as the Buffalo Bills defeated the Washington Football Team 43-21 at Highmark Stadium.

What happened to the vaunted Washington front four?

The Washington front four is legitimate. But Josh Allen was the best player on the field – better than Chase Young, the second pick in the 2020 draft, better than Montez Sweat, the former No. 1 pick who's the fastest defensive end ever drafted in the NFL.

The Bills’ quarterback was 7 of 9 for 109 yards and two touchdowns when he was under pressure from Washington’s pass rush, according to The News’ charting. He also had a 2-yard scramble for a touchdown under pressure.

Yes, the Bills’ offensive line deserves a ton of credit, too. The front five was a lot better in this game than against Pittsburgh’s dominant front four in Week 1. Left tackle Dion Dawkins, especially, played much better than in Week 1. Dawkins faced Sweat much of the game. Sweat was credited with just three tackles and just one hit on the quarterback. Guard Jon Feliciano played much better than in Week 1, as well.