Three questions: Josh Allen's INTs top problem list as Jets D proves it's legit

Three questions on our mind after Sunday’s 20-17 upset victory by the New York Jets over the Buffalo Bills in East Rutherford, N.J.:

Give us the top three reasons why the Bills lost?

1. Josh Allen. The bottom line is the Bills’ best player handed the Jets 10 points with two gift interceptions. The first took a sure three points off the board. The second gave the Jets the ball at the Buffalo 19. Yes, the Bills’ defense could have held the Jets to a field goal there. Call it six points on Allen, if you want. But the QB can’t turn over the ball in his own red zone after only two plays. That’s four bad interceptions by Allen in the last six quarters. The Allen MVP bandwagon is stuck in neutral for now.

2. Run defense. Yep, the Bills missed Matt Milano and Jordan Poyer. Jaquan Johnson had a rough day chasing down Jets running backs. There were way too many missed tackles.

3. Offensive line. The Jets’ defensive line is good, and New York was able to force Allen to unload with only a four-man pass rush.

How much of a threat are the Jets’ to the Bills, short-term and long-term?

The Jets’ defense is young and talented. It is going to be a challenge for the Bills for years to come. New York has 15 first-round draft picks in the organization. Quinnen Williams, 24, is one of the top five defensive tackles in the NFL. The Jets' top three edge rushers are 27, 26 and 23. Rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner, 22, already arguably is top 10 at his position in the NFL. D.J. Reed, 25, is a quality corner. This defense will keep the Jets in most games this season.

Asked if the Jets have closed the gap on the Bills, New York coach Robert Saleh paused and smiled.

“What do you think?” Saleh asked. “I think we’re a lot better. But it doesn’t mean anything. We’ve got eight games left, and, hopefully, these eight games make for an exciting second half.”

Why couldn’t the Bills turn Zach Wilson into a pumpkin?

The Jets’ second-year quarterback avoided the big mistakes a week after throwing three interceptions. That’s what he needed to do, and we don’t need to give him much more credit than that. He passed for only 154 yards. He relied on his running game. Credit the Jets’ coaches with giving him a safe game plan. He got the ball out fast. It was quick slants, quick outs, screens, bootlegs. He has a stud receiver in Garrett Wilson, who had eight catches for 92 yards. Garrett Wilson is going to be tough for the Bills to cover for the foreseeable future.